WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers’ early surge fizzles in 84-62 season-ending loss

DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team finished its season Saturday with a strong first half, but league-leading Minnesota Duluth rallied to post an 84-62 win in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

The Beavers, who ended with an 8-18 overall record and a 5-17 league mark, took a 36-33 lead on Alyssa Hill's basket with 2:31 left in the first half. But UMD (24-3, 21-1 NSIC) hit two 3-pointers to close out the half and two quick baskets to open the second for a 43-36 lead and never looked back.

Duluth won the North Division title and will move into NSIC tournament play on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Trinity Yoder led the Beavers with 20 points. Hill added 19 and Sam Pogatchnik had 15. Duluth’s Brooke Olson led all scorers with 40.

Minnesota Duluth 84, Bemidji State 62

BSU 19 17 11 15 -- 62

UMD 16 23 20 25 -- 84

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 20, Hill 19, Pogatchnik 15, Barrette 4, Sheforgen 3. Totals: 25-53 FGs, 4-16 3-pt. FGs, 12-15 FTs.

MINNESOTA DULUTH -- Olson 40, Hakamaki 12, Gilbertson 11, Thiesen 8, Karge 6, Rhoades 4, Nelson 3. Totals: 31-57 FGs, 6-13 3-pt. FGs, 16-16 FTs.