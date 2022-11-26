WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers back on winning track, beat St. Martin's by 21

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bemidji State women’s basketball team didn’t take long to avenge its lone loss this season.

The Beavers defeated St. Martin’s 67-46 at the Lynda Goodrich Classic on Friday in Bellingham, Wash., improving to 3-1 this season two days after a 69-64 defeat to Minnesota Crookston at home.

Bemidji State pulled away in the middle of the game, winning each of the second and third quarters by at least six points. The Beavers never trailed after taking a 22-21 lead with 5:28 left in the second quarter.

Maddie Schires led the way for BSU (3-1, 0-1 NSIC) with 15 points, while Trinity Yoder was close behind with 13. Alyssa Hill also contributed 12 points for Bemidji State.

Anjel Galbraith dropped 20 points to lead the Saints (2-4).

BSU closes out its time in Bellingham against Western Washington at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Bemidji State 67, St. Martin’s 46

STM 13 14 10 9 -- 46

BSU 14 20 18 15 -- 67

ST. MARTIN’S -- Galbraith 20, Morris 6, Reed 5, Nelson 4, Oaster 4, Hatchett-Groce 3, Lamet 2, Rios 2. Totals: 20-57 FGs, 1-12 3-pt. FGs, 5-7 FT.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Schires 15, Yoder 13, Hill 12, Pogatchnik 6, Swanson 6, Majewski 6, Theis 4, Koenig 3, Giorgi 2. Totals: 24-60 FGs, 9-21 FGs, 10-13 FTs.