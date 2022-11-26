SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers back on winning track, beat St. Martin's by 21

Bemidji State pulled away in the middle of the game, winning each of the second and third quarters by at least six points. The Beavers never trailed after taking a 22-21 lead with 5:28 left in the second quarter.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 25, 2022 06:25 PM
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bemidji State women’s basketball team didn’t take long to avenge its lone loss this season.

The Beavers defeated St. Martin’s 67-46 at the Lynda Goodrich Classic on Friday in Bellingham, Wash., improving to 3-1 this season two days after a 69-64 defeat to Minnesota Crookston at home.

Bemidji State pulled away in the middle of the game, winning each of the second and third quarters by at least six points. The Beavers never trailed after taking a 22-21 lead with 5:28 left in the second quarter.

Maddie Schires led the way for BSU (3-1, 0-1 NSIC) with 15 points, while Trinity Yoder was close behind with 13. Alyssa Hill also contributed 12 points for Bemidji State.

Anjel Galbraith dropped 20 points to lead the Saints (2-4).

BSU closes out its time in Bellingham against Western Washington at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Bemidji State 67, St. Martin’s 46 

STM 13 14 10 9 -- 46

BSU 14 20 18 15 -- 67

ST. MARTIN’S -- Galbraith 20, Morris 6, Reed 5, Nelson 4, Oaster 4, Hatchett-Groce 3, Lamet 2, Rios 2. Totals: 20-57 FGs, 1-12 3-pt. FGs, 5-7 FT.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Schires 15, Yoder 13, Hill 12, Pogatchnik 6, Swanson 6, Majewski 6, Theis 4, Koenig 3, Giorgi 2. Totals: 24-60 FGs, 9-21 FGs, 10-13 FTs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
