WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers announce dates for summer youth camps

The Bemidji State women's basketball program announced its summer camp schedule, which includes Junior Beavers and Skills Camps from June 26-29, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.

By Pioneer Staff Report
May 11, 2023 at 11:50 PM

BEMIDJI– The Bemidji State women's basketball program announced its summer camp schedule, which includes Junior Beavers and Skills Camps from June 26-29, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Junior Beavers Camp is open to kids who will enter grades kindergarten-5 during the fall of 2023. The Skills Training Camp is open to participants entering grades 6-8 during the fall of 2023.

Participants will work on their basketball skills with individual development, fun competitions, prizes and 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games with the women's basketball coaching staff. The Skills Training Camp will receive individual skill training from Bemidji State women’s basketball players and coaches.

The camps are $60 to attend and will be hosted from June 26-29 between 9-10:30 a.m. at the BSU Gymnasium with the door opening at 8:30 a.m.

Assistant coach Jamie Schultz is available for questions at Jamie.schultz@bemidjistate.edu . Here is the link to sign up for the camps or get more information.

