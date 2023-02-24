99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Barrette, Flatness, Pogatchnik, Sheforgen win academic award

Bemidji State's Erin Barrette, Rumer Flatness, Sam Pogatchnik and Amme Sheforgen were recognized as College Sports Communicators (CSC) 2022-23 Academic All-District Team selections.

010423.S.BP.BSUWBB Sam Pogatchnik.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Sam Pogatchnik (22) high-fives her teammates after a free throw during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 24, 2023 09:51 AM

BEMIDJI – Four members of the Bemidji State women's basketball team were recognized as College Sports Communicators (CSC) 2022-23 Academic All-District Team selections. Erin Barrette, Rumer Flatness, Sam Pogatchnik and Amme Sheforgen each earned the award for the first time in their collegiate careers.

021523.S.BP.BSUWBB Erin Barrette.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Erin Barrette (0) defends Northern State's Rianna Fillipi (3) during the first half on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom and recognizes student-athletes in all four NCAA Divisions. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in mid-March.

112021.S.BP.BSUWBB Rumer Flatness.JPG
Bemidji State's Rumer Flatness (34) makes a cut toward the hoop in the first half of a win over Valley City State on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games.

010423.S.BP.BSUWBB Amme Sheforgen.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Amme Sheforgen (1) guards the ball during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

