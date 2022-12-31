WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: 4th-quarter lull gashes Bemidji State in 84-52 loss

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team was stuck on 43 points for far too long on Friday.

While idle offensively, the Beavers allowed U-Mary to rip off an 18-0 run -- including 15 straight points to begin the fourth quarter -- and sank into an 84-52 loss at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State (3-8, 0-7 NSIC) was off to a good start in the first quarter, going ahead 8-4 on an Amme Sheforgen layup. But the Marauders (6-4, 5-2 NSIC) scored the next seven points and held serve the rest of the frame, going into the second quarter with a 15-14 lead.

Try as they might, the Beavers never got over the hump from then on out. Twice more they got back within a point, and they even tied the game at 22-22 on a Maddie Schires 3-pointer, but U-Mary never allowed BSU to take the lead again.

The Marauders went into halftime ahead 34-24 and held a steady 55-43 edge late in the third quarter. But 18 straight points later, the scoreboard separation hit 30 at 73-43, and the game was well decided with seven minutes still to play.

Trinity Yoder had 14 points to lead Bemidji State, while Schires had 13 and Alyssa Hill 10. U-Mary’s Megan Zander led all scorers with 21 points.

The Beavers wrap up the calendar year at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, by hosting Minot State at the BSU Gymnasium.

U-Mary 84, Bemidji State 52

U-M 15 19 24 26 -- 84

BSU 14 10 19 9 -- 52

U-MARY -- Zander 21, Voit 16, Hakim 14, Wishart 9, James 6, Rozell 6, Velde 4, Fitterer 3, Wacha 3, Hasz 2. Totals: 30-63 FGs, 9-19 3-pt. FGs, 15-18 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 14, Schires 13, Hill 10, Pogatchnik 5, Sheforgen 4, Theis 4, Swanson 2. Totals: 21-57 FGs, 5-24 3-pt. FGs, 5-6 FTs.