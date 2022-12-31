99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: 4th-quarter lull gashes Bemidji State in 84-52 loss

The Beavers wrap up the calendar year at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, by hosting Minot State at the BSU Gymnasium.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 06:27 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team was stuck on 43 points for far too long on Friday.

While idle offensively, the Beavers allowed U-Mary to rip off an 18-0 run -- including 15 straight points to begin the fourth quarter -- and sank into an 84-52 loss at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State (3-8, 0-7 NSIC) was off to a good start in the first quarter, going ahead 8-4 on an Amme Sheforgen layup. But the Marauders (6-4, 5-2 NSIC) scored the next seven points and held serve the rest of the frame, going into the second quarter with a 15-14 lead.

Try as they might, the Beavers never got over the hump from then on out. Twice more they got back within a point, and they even tied the game at 22-22 on a Maddie Schires 3-pointer, but U-Mary never allowed BSU to take the lead again.

The Marauders went into halftime ahead 34-24 and held a steady 55-43 edge late in the third quarter. But 18 straight points later, the scoreboard separation hit 30 at 73-43, and the game was well decided with seven minutes still to play.

Trinity Yoder had 14 points to lead Bemidji State, while Schires had 13 and Alyssa Hill 10. U-Mary’s Megan Zander led all scorers with 21 points.

U-Mary 84, Bemidji State 52

U-M 15 19 24 26 -- 84

BSU 14 10 19 9 -- 52

U-MARY -- Zander 21, Voit 16, Hakim 14, Wishart 9, James 6, Rozell 6, Velde 4, Fitterer 3, Wacha 3, Hasz 2. Totals: 30-63 FGs, 9-19 3-pt. FGs, 15-18 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 14, Schires 13, Hill 10, Pogatchnik 5, Sheforgen 4, Theis 4, Swanson 2. Totals: 21-57 FGs, 5-24 3-pt. FGs, 5-6 FTs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
