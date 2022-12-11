WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: 0-for-10 3rd quarter sinks Bemidji State into 62-48 loss

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- A cold third quarter did in the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Saturday.

The Beavers were within 31-30 by halftime against Northern State, but they didn’t make a single field goal in the third quarter and fell behind in a hurry. The Wolves raced away with an 11-0 run and never looked back, securing an eventual 62-48 win over BSU in Aberdeen, S.D.

The first half was a positive one for Bemidji State. Erin Barrette had six points during a 10-0 run, which helped the Beavers (3-6, 0-5 NSIC) jump in front 17-16 after a quarter.

In the second frame, Sam Pogatchnik scored five in a row late. Her 3-pointer handed BSU a 30-29 edge in the closing minute, though NSU (7-4, 2-3 NSIC) managed a 31-30 advantage by the break.

The third quarter was fatal for Bemidji State. The Beavers were 0-for-10 from the floor and just 6-for-10 on free throws, getting outscored 17-6 and falling into a double-digit hole. They never came back closer than eight the rest of the way.

Trinity Yoder posted a strong line of 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for BSU, while Alyssa Hill had 10 points of her own.

But Laurie Rogers had an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double for Northern State that spurred the Wolves to victory.

Bemidji State returns home next, hosting U-Mary at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Northern State 62, Bemidji State 48

BSU 17 13 6 12 -- 48

NSU 16 15 17 14 -- 62

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 15, Hill 10, Barrette 6, Pogatchnik 5, Schires 5, Majewski 3, Koenig 2, Swanson 2. Totals: 15-51 FGs, 3-14 3-pt. FGs, 15-21 FTs.

NORTHERN STATE -- Rogers 18, Fiedler 10, Bragg 9, Benike 8, Fillipi 7, Alfson 6, Hilgemann 4. Totals 22-57 FGs, 4-13 3-pt. FGs, 14-19 FTs.