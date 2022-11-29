SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Upper Iowa set to leave the NSIC for Great Lakes Valley Conference

The NSIC announced Tuesday that Upper Iowa has notified the league office that the Peacocks have accepted an invitation to the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

092819.S.BP.BSUSOC Sara Wendt.jpg duplicate
Bemidji State's Sara Wendt (14) kicks the ball in a 2019 game against Upper Iowa at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 29, 2022 12:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FAYETTE, Iowa — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will has one less member after this school year.

The NSIC announced Tuesday that Upper Iowa has notified the league office that the Peacocks have accepted an invitation to the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Upper Iowa will remain fully eligible to compete in NSIC championships for 2022-2023. Upper Iowa will end its affiliation with the NSIC on June 30, 2023.

"While a conference never likes to lose a valued member, the NSIC wishes Upper Iowa University the best of luck as they enter this new phase for their institution," Northern Sun commissioner Erin Lind said in a release. "Upper Iowa's candid approach through this process, along with open lines of communication between the GLVC and the NSIC, has provided us the opportunity to be prepared for this news."

The NSIC currently has 16 members, including Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In men's and women's basketball, the NSIC has two eight-team divisions with Upper Iowa competing in the South Division. The conference has two seven-team divisions in football with Upper Iowa also in the South Division. The NSIC is currently slated to have 15 teams for men's and women's basketball and 13 football teams for next school year. Those are the NSIC's three sports with divisions.

The NSIC football schedule is currently a closed schedule, which means programs only play against conference opponents. If that structure remains, a bye week is going to have to be built in to the 11-week window to play games.

Upper Iowa is a travel partner with Winona State, and that format is likely going to need alteration, as well.

Augustana had announced its intention to transition to NCAA Division I athletics in all sports, but that has been put on pause while the school focuses on launching a D-I men's ice hockey program. For now, the school's other sports programs are remaining in Division II.

The GLVC is also a Division II conference and Upper Iowa will become the league's 14th member next school year. The Great Lakes Valley Conference currently has 13 members with schools in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report