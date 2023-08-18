Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ty Cobb, Brandon Alt named to D2Football.com Elite 100 Watch List

This marks the second straight selection for Brandon Alt on the list. The Beavers picked up three selections a season ago, as Alt, Brendan Beaulieu and Zollie Kaplan were named to the Elite 100 list.

101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Ty Cobb and Bill Ketola.JPG
Bemidji State offensive linemen Ty Cobb (76) and Bill Ketola (73) block during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:21 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bemidji State senior right tackle Ty Cobb and senior quarterback Brandon Alt were each selected to the D2Football.com Elite 100 Watch List for the 2023 season.

This marks the second straight selection for Alt on the D2Football.com Elite 100 list after being named to the team last year. The Beavers picked up three D2Football.com Elite 100 selections a season ago, as Alt, Brendan Beaulieu and Zollie Kaplan were named to the list.

Cobb was named a First Team Elite 100 Watch List selection, while Alt was named to the Squad Elite 100 Watch List.

Cobb picks up his second preseason award after being named to the Lindy's Preseason All-America Team. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive tackle has been a stalwart for the Beavers since starting as a regular during the 2021 campaign.

This past season, Cobb was named an All-American by AP, D2CCA and Don Hansen, in addition to earning All-Super Region 4 First Team and All-NSIC North First Team accolades. He started all 13 games at right tackle, helping contribute to the nation's fifth-best offensive line in terms of sacks allowed per game (0.69), which led the NSIC.

Cobb was part of the nation's 11th-highest-scoring offense (37.1 points per game) and 10th-best total offense (458.9 yards per game) to also lead the NSIC. He protected Alt to an NSIC Offensive Player of the Year season and second consecutive Harlon Hill nomination. The Beavers finished with the nation's fourth-best passing offense (318.7 yards per game) and added 140.2 rushing yards per contest.

The 2022 season came on the heels of another stellar 2021 year. Cobb was a Don Hansen All-American, D2CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team honoree and NSIC North First Team All-Conference awardee. He started all 13 games in 2021, helming the nation's fifth-best offensive line in sacks allowed (nine), fifth-best passing offense (335.3 yards per game), ninth-best total offense (466.7 yards per game) and 11th-best group in tackles for loss allowed (44).

Alt also adds his second preseason award after being selected as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback has put up record numbers over each of the past two seasons.

Alt returns after being named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, among a list of awards from the 2022 campaign. The signal-caller from Cottage Grove was a Harlon Hill finalist, named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 squad and garnered a Don Hansen All-America Honorable Mention.

Statistically speaking, Alt threw for 3,864 yards and 38 touchdowns to lead the NSIC. He ranked third nationally in passing yards and fourth nationally in passing touchdowns. Alt was sixth nationally in passing yards per game (297.2) and eighth in points responsible for (230). Alt ranked 12th nationally in passing efficiency (156.6), which also led the NSIC. He threw for over 350 yards in four games and had at least 250 yards in 11 contests.

Alt was a finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy for a second consecutive season and was also selected to the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Second Team. Alt is already the program record holder for most passing yards (8,649) and passing touchdowns (94).

