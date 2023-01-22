TRACK AND FIELD: Goodwin sets program record in mile run

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mary Goodwin set the pace for the Bemidji State women's track and field team on Saturday at the Twin Ports Open.

The junior middle-distance runner not only won the mile, but her time was a program record. Her performance helped highlight several big results on the day for the Beavers. Tierra Doss won a pair of events, while BSU had 12 athletes place in the top three in multiple events.

Having been nearly a year since last competing in the mile, Goodwin posted the program record time of 5 minutes, 11.25 seconds, breaking her own personal-best mark by more than nine seconds. Goodwin bested a field that featured several other competitors from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference including Minnesota-Duluth and Concordia-St. Paul.

Carol Miller and Nadia Vaughn also competed in the mile with Miller adding a new PR with a time of 5:35.14 to come in seventh. Vaughn placed 11th with a time of 5:53.08.

Doss hit a new PR in the weight throw, reaching a distance of 53 feet, 3.75 inches to win the event. Her previous best was 52-4.5. Doss bested her teammate Mikenna Pattrin to claim the weight throw title as Pattrin hit a second-best distance of 49-3.50. Alexis Gehrig placed ninth with a throw of 42-1.50. Both Zayda Priebe and Cassidy Schmidt upped their marks in just their second time competing in the weight throw. Priebe came in 15th with a distance of 34-5.50 and Schmidt came in 22nd with a distance of 30-1.50.

Doss also led the Beavers in the shot put, winning the event with a throw of 43-7.75. Pattrin hit a new PR with a throw of 37-1 to finish runner-up. Priebe came in ninth with a throw of 32-10.50. Gehrig hit a new PR distance of 30-10.25 to place 13th. Rounding out the competitors for the Beavers was Schmidt who placed 19th (28-.75).

Coming off a strong performance during the Alumni Meet, Natalie Fultz carried that momentum into this weekend as she placed second and hit a new PR height in the high jump reaching 5-3.75. It was a busy day for Fultz as she finished third in both the 60-meter hurdles and the 200-meter hurdles. Fultz crossed with a time of 10.13 in the 60-meter hurdles and then competed in the 200-meter hurdles for the first time and crossed with a time of 29.65.

Megan Judge was close to hitting her program record in the pole vault clearing a height of 11-75 to finish runner-up. Olivia Olson hit a new PR height when she cleared 10-6.75 to come in fourth. Anastasia Klein rounded out the competitors for the Beavers in the event when she placed fifth with mark of 10-.75.

Alaina Hall led the way for the Beavers in the 60-meter dash. After qualifying with a time of 7.98, she trimmed that time down to 7.80 to come in second. Olson (8.33), Tessa Stanek (8.53), Abbie Disbrow (8.63) and Amanda Smith (9.14) also ran in the 60-meter prelims.

Stanek and Smith both entered in the 200-meter with Stanek crossing at 28.95 to place 21st and Smith with a time of 29.73 to come in 23rd.

Josie Aitken and Lily Johnson competed in the 400-meter with Aitken coming in eighth (1:02.77) and Johnson in 11th (1:08.48).

Abby Syverson competed in the 600-meter coming in fourth with a time of 1:42.32.

Alexis Erickson and Maggie McCarthy came in second and third to lead the Beavers in the 800-meter. Erickson crossed with a time of 2:27.78 and McCarthy added a time of 2:33.91.

Gwendoline Yuoso and Callie Ressler both ran in the 1,000-meter for the first time. Yuoso came in ninth (3:35.10) and Ressler crossed in 11th (3:36.40).

Hall also led the Beavers in the long jump coming in third with a mark of 16-07.00. Disbrow came in seventh with a distance of 15-04.00 and Stanek placed ninth (15-01.25).

Aitken, Syverson, McCarthy and Johnson combined to run the 4x400 relay placing fourth with a time of 4:17.21.

Bemidji State will be back in action this coming Friday and Saturday when they travel to Grand Forks, N.D., to compete in the University of North Dakota Open.