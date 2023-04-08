50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
TRACK AND FIELD: Goodwin resets Beavers’ steeplechase record at St. Thomas Invite

Mary Goodwin smashed her previous school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, while Bemidji State collected several top-five results at the St. Thomas Invitational on Friday.

BSU_Track web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:34 PM

ST. PAUL – Mary Goodwin smashed her previous school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, while the Bemidji State women's track and field team collected several top-five results at the St. Thomas Invitational on Friday in St. Paul.

Goodwin cut over 27 seconds off her record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase when she crossed with a time of 11:02.48 to win the event. Her time is already close to an NCAA provisional mark as well.

Goodwin's strong showing helped highlight an overall solid day for the Beavers in the steeplechase. Maggie McCarthy added a top-five finish, coming in fourth with a time of 12:46.89.

Alaina Hall added another event win for Bemidji State in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.26.

Tierra Doss came in second in the shot put with a new season-best throw of 43-9.25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexi Erickson ran in her first outdoor 800-meter of the season, coming in fourth with a time of 2:18.85.

Bemidji State will have a busy week coming up. The Beavers will be sending some student-athletes to California to compete in the Cal State Twilight Open April 12-13 and to the Bryan Clay Invitational April 13-15. The week will finish up back in Minnesota at the Saint John's University Open in Collegeville.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
