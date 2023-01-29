TRACK AND FIELD: Doss, Goodwin set BSU records at UND Open

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Discus thrower Tierra Doss and distance runner Mary Goodwin set Bemidji State women's track and field records at the UND Open meet held Friday and Saturday in Grand Forks.

Doss got things going on Friday evening. Her throw of 134 feet, 3 inches set a program record in the discus as she finished sixth overall.

Goodwin, fresh off setting a program record in the mile last week in Wisconsin, was right back at it this weekend. Competing in the 3,000-meter run for the first time since early December, she crossed the finish line at 10:09.49 to come in third. She was the highest placer of the collegiate competitors, with only two unattached runners finishing ahead of her.

Several other Beavers competed in the discus. Zayda Priebe competed in the event for the first time at the collegiate level and finished behind Doss in seventh with a distance of 124-02. Cassidy Schmidt had her first appearance in the event at the collegiate level and hit a mark of 96-03 to place 16th. Mikenna Pattrin hit a new personal-best distance of 93-08 to place 18th. Rounding out the competitors for BSU was Alexis Gehrig who was competing in the discus for the first time also at the collegiate level as she came in 21st with a mark of 82-11.

BSU's Natalie Fultz also started her weekend on Friday opening the pentathlon events. Overall, her 3,027 points in the pentathlon is a new personal best. She placed seventh as she was the only competitor from Division II in the field.

Fultz competed in the high jump on Saturday, placing seventh with a mark of 4-11.75. Alexis Erickson of BSU placed second with a personal record height of 5-01.75.

Doss also paced the Beavers in the shot put placing seventh with a throw of 44-08.00. Priebe came in 27th with a distance of 35-11.25 and Pattrin was right behind in 28th with a mark of 35-06.75. Schmidt placed 42nd (29-02.00) and Gehrig in 43rd (28-11.75).

Pattrin led the Beavers in the weight throw, placing 11th with a mark of 49-01.00. Gehrig hit a new PR with a distance of 44-08.75 to place 15th. Priebe came in 33rd (33-00.50) and Schmidt placed 37th (30-07.00) with a new PR mark in just her third meet.

Megan Judge and Anastasia Klein each hit a height of 10-08.00 in the pole vault. Judge placed third after clearing the mark on the first attempt, while Klein came in fourth for clearing on the second try. Olivia Olson placed sixth hitting a height of 10-02.00.

In the 60-meter, Alaina Hall qualified with a time of 7.81. She then placed third in the finals crossing at 7.88. Olson hit a time of 8.18 in the prelims for a new PR. Disbrow and Stanek also added PR marks in the prelims. Disbrow posted a time of 8.27 and Stanek at 8.37.

Hall led the Beavers in the long jump hitting a mark of 16-09.75 to place 10th. Stanek hit a distance of 14-04.50 to come in 15th.

Abby Syverson and Josie Aitken each competed in the 200 for the first time. Syverson crossed with a time of 28.08 to place 25th, while Aitken came in 28th with a time of 28.23.

Aitken also competed in the 600 for the first time and crossed with a time of 1:44.43 to place fourth.

Syverson also competed in the 800, coming in eighth with a time of 2:23.64.

In the 1,000, Maggie McCarthy, competing in the event for the first time, placed second with a time of 3:18.26. Carol Miller was right behind coming in third with a new PR time of 3:21.86. Nadia Vaughn rounded out the Beavers in the event entering the 1,000 for the first time coming in fifth with a time of 3:27.80.

Erickson later entered in the mile competing in the event for the first time and coming in fifth with a time of 5:17.72. Gwendoline Yuoso came in 19th (5:52.70) and Callie Ressler placed 21st (6:08.33).

Bemidji State will stay in the state of Minnesota this upcoming week as they will travel to Duluth to compete in the Lake Superior Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4.