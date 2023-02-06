TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers win nine events, Goodwin sets another mile record

DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women's track and field team won nine events and the Beavers’ Mary Goodwin improved her program record in the mile Saturday during the Lake Superior Challenge in Duluth, Minn.

Goodwin bettered her own program record in the mile when she won the event with a time of 5 minutes, 10.1 seconds. That tops her previous program record of 5:11.25 set two weeks earlier at the Twin Ports Open. Carol Miller was the next Beaver across in the mile with a time of 5:38.84 to place fourth. Nadia Vaughn gave Bemidji State three top-five finishers in the event when she crossed at 5:48.41 to take fifth.

Another first-place finish for Tierra Doss in the shot put as she won the event with a distance of 44-05.50. Zayda Priebe wasn't far behind, hitting a mark of 37-05.25 to place third. Mikenna Pattrin nearly matched Priebe's mark with a distance of 37-02.50 to come in fourth and a new personal best.

The Beavers qualified two in the 60-meter dash with Alaina Hall posting a time of 7.83 and Olivia Olson at 8.23. Abbie Disbrow also competed in the event, just missing a qualifying time coming in at 8.57. Hall then trimmed even more time off in the finals, winning the event with a time of 7.72, just off her PR of 7.69. Olson came in sixth with a time of 8.28.

Hall also competed in the 200, winning the event with a new season-best time of 26.11.

Abby Syverson cut nearly two seconds off her PR time in the 600 when she won the event with a time of 1:39.57.

Alexis Erickson competed in the 1,000 for the first time and won the event with a time of 3:02.06.

Anastasia Klein won the pole vault with a mark of 10-05.25. Olson also hit the same mark of 10-05.25 to come in second.

Josie Aitken, Erickson, Syverson and Fultz then combined to win the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:02.40, which is a new season-best time for the Beavers.

Fultz won the high jump reaching a height of 5-02.25. Erickson wasn't far behind clearing a mark of 5-00.25 to come in third.

Fultz closed her busy day running in the 60-meter hurdles where she placed fifth with a time of 10.16.

Aitken set a new PR with a time of 1:01.47 to come in runner-up in the 400-meters.

Maggie McCarthy added a new PR in the 800-meters with a time of 2:30.40 to come in fifth.

Disbrow hit a new PR in the long jump reaching a distance of 16-01.50 to come in third. Fultz placed fifth in the event hitting a distance of 15-08.25.

Disbrow, competing in the triple jump for the first time this indoor season, came in runner-up with a mark of 33-03.00.

Pattrin hit a new PR mark in the weight throw leading the Beavers in the event when she placed runner-up with a distance of 52-06.00. Gehrig Gehrig was close to her PR in the event coming in fifth with a distance of 44-06.75.

Bemidji State also ran a second 4x400 relay team of Lily Johnson, Vaughn, Goodwin and Amanda Smith who came in fifth with a time of 4:30.50.

BSU will travel to South Dakota Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11 to compete in the SDSU Indoor Challenge in Brookings.