TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers set two program marks at SDSU meet

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State women's track and field team set program records in the distance medley relay and in the pole vault on Saturday at the SDSU Indoor Challenge.

The relay team of Lexi Erickson, Natalie Fultz, Abby Syverson and Mary Goodwin smashed the previous record when they crossed at 12 minutes, 3.88 seconds. Overall, the Beavers came in fourth, but moved to the top of the school record books.

In the pole vault. Anastasia Klein gave the Beavers the second program record in the event so far this indoor season. After Megan Judge opened the season with a record, Klein hit a new mark in South Dakota. On her last attempt, Klein cleared 11-03.75 for the new top mark. Overall in the event, Klein placed seventh.

Also in the pole vault, Olivia Olson set a new personal best when she cleared 10-10 to place 12th.

Tierra Doss paced the Beavers in the shot put, hitting a distance of 42-09 to come in 12th. Zayda Priebe added a throw of 35-10.5 to come in 39th. Mikenna Pattrin was right behind in 41st following a distance of 35-08.

In the weight throw. Pattrin led the way for the Beavers with a new PR distance of 53-3.75 to come in 11th. Alexis Gehrig continued the PR marks when she added her own with a throw of 44-9 to come in 32nd. Priebe made it three straight PR marks when she hit a distance of 37-10.75 to come in 50th.

Alaina Hall, Olson and Abbie Disbrow all competed in the 60-meter dash. Hall ran a time of 7.69 in the prelims to qualify for the final. In the final, she posted a time of 7.77 to come in eighth. The time of 7.69 ties a PR for Hall. Olson set a new PR time of 8.07 to place 28th.

Erickson led four Beavers in the 800-meter with a new personal-best time of 2:18.57 to place 18th. Running the 800 for the first time since the 2021 season, Goodwin set a new PR with a time of 2:19.45 to place 22nd. Syverson also hit a new PR time when she crossed at 2:20.98 to place 27th. Maggie McCarthy gave the Beavers four PR times in the event when she crossed at 2:27.04 to place 40th.

Carol Miller cut several more seconds off her previous best time in the mile for a new PR time of 5:31.71 to place 63rd. Nadia Vaughn also made a big improvement running in just her fourth collegiate mile setting a new PR of 5:40.59 to come in 72nd. Callie Ressler set another new PR competing in her fourth collegiate mile posting a time of 5:50.02 to come in 83rd.

Erickson and Fultz both competed in the high jump. Erickson cleared a height of 5-1 to come in 11th. Fultz was right behind in 16th after she cleared 5-1.

Disbrow competed in both the long jump and the high jump. In the long jump, she reached a distance of 15-10.5 to place 36th. Then in the triple jump, Disbrow leapt to a mark of 33-3 to place 23rd.

Bemidji State will now have one more meet before the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet that will take place on Feb. 24-25. This coming week, the Beavers will travel back to Grand Forks for the UND Tune Up on Saturday, Feb. 18.