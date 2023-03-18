6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers picked 12th in NSIC; Goodwin, Doss Athletes to Watch

Mary Goodwin and Tierra Doss were selected as Athletes to Watch entering the outdoor season. Both set school records at the NSIC Outdoor Championships last year.

042322.S.BP.BSUTRACK Mary Goodwin 2.jpg
Bemidji State's Mary Goodwin runs in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the NSIC Championships in May 2021.
BSU photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:47 PM

BURNSVILLE – Coming off a season in which the Bemidji State outdoor track and field team placed 10th at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships, the Beavers were picked to finish 12th in this year's Preseason Coaches' Poll that was released on Friday.

Bemidji State garnered 64 points and sits right behind Minnesota State Moorhead in 11th (68) and St. Cloud State in 10th (73). Minnesota State collected 14 first-place votes along with 196 points and is the pick to win the title. Rounding out the top three are Augustana (181 points) and Winona State (160 points).

Mary Goodwin and Tierra Doss were both selected as Athletes to Watch entering the outdoor season. During last year's conference outdoor championships, Goodwin set another school record in the steeplechase when she crossed with a time of 11:29.76 to place eighth.

Doss broke the school record in the discus during the championships when she hit a mark of 148-04 to place seventh. She also competed in the shot put, reaching a distance of 39-04.50 to come in 15th.

Coming off an impressive indoor season, head coach Mike Lynch is excited to see what the Beavers can do for the outdoor year.

"This team really embraced the 'tiny but mighty' mantra this past indoor season, and it was fun to see a plan work out," Lynch said. “The thing that really excites me with this team heading to the outdoor season is their drive and passion for the sport. The younger athletes are buying into the new team culture, and everyone is helping build a new foundation for the program. Even with setting new records every week, this team never settles and always strives for more."

Highlights were plentiful from the indoor season for the Beavers, which saw multiple school records fall. The distance medley relay team of Goodwin, Natalie Fultz, Abby Syverson and Lexi Erickson set a new program record during the NSIC Indoor Championships with a time of 12:01.65. Erickson set a school record in the 800-meter crossing with a time of 2:16.17 at the UND Tune-Up.

At that same meet, Goodwin posted a time of 5:05.74 to add a new program record time once again in the mile. Anastasia Klein continued a season of breaking the school record in the pole vault by reaching a height of 11-03.75 at the SDSU Indoor Challenge. That broke the record that was set to start the indoor year by Megan Judge.

Doss hit a new program record in the discus, reaching a mark of 134-03 during the UND Open. Doss added a provisional mark in the shot put, and Alaina Hall hit a provisional time in the 60-meter dash.

Bemidji State opens the 2023 outdoor season on Saturday, April 1, when it will travel to Morris to compete in the Cougar Open. It will be a busy outdoor season for the Beavers, as they will enter in eight meets leading up to the NSIC Outdoor Championships on May 11-13 in St. Paul.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
