TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers land 11th in preseason poll for indoor season

The Bemidji State women’s indoor track and field team was picked to finish 11th with Thursday’s release of the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Bemidji State Beavers web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 01, 2022 03:19 PM
BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State women’s indoor track and field team was picked to finish 11th with Thursday’s release of the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Additionally, seniors Alaina Hall and Anastasia Klein were named BSU’s Athletes to Watch.

“We have a small squad with big goals,” first-year head coach Michael Lynch said in a release. “This team has had a great preseason of training and I can’t wait to see what this team can do. We learn from each other every day and the culture gets stronger with this group every day. The seniors have some unfinished business. We also have some hungry freshmen that will continue to grow this year.”

The Beavers earned 72 points in the poll, sitting four points behind St. Cloud State for the final top-10 spot. Minnesota State finished first in the poll with 196 points and 14 first-place votes, while Augustana (182 points) and U-Mary (162) rounded out the top three.

The Mavericks also swept the preseason awards, as MSU’s Denisha Cartwright was named the Preseason Track Athlete of the Year, while teammate Makayla Jackson was named the Preseason Field Athlete of the Year.

Bemidji State will open the season at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, at The Opener in Duluth.

2022-23 NSIC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Minnesota State 196; 2-Augustana 182; 3-U-Mary 162; 4-Winona State 154; 5-Minnesota Duluth 148; 6-Sioux Falls 122; 7-Northern State 108; 8-Concordia-St. Paul 99; 9-Wayne State 87; 10-St. Cloud State 76; 11-Bemidji State 72; 12-MSU Moorhead 66; 13-Minot State 48; 14-Southwest MN State 33; 15-Upper Iowa 22.

