99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers break in outdoor season with 4th place finish in Billings

The Bemidji State track and field team claimed a plethora of top-eight finishes at the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open over the weekend.

BSU_Track.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:21 AM

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team competed among 10 other schools at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Open in Billings, Mont., over the weekend.

The Beavers took fourth place behind 19 top-eight finishes.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Josie Aitken, Lexi Erickson, Natalie Fultz and Abby Syverson took second place with a time of 4:09.84. The four runners also placed well individually.

Syverson took third in the 800-meter run. She clocked a time of 2:23.80, just four seconds behind Kailee Stoppel of Montana State-Billings. Erickson took second place in the 1,500 at 4:51.94. In the 400, Aitken claimed fourth place with a time of 1:02.08.

Fultz had another big day. She took second place in the high jump at 5-01.75. She also finished sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:09.70). Lily Johnson wasn’t far behind in the hurdles, finishing in eighth place at 1:11.83.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Goodwin clocked a fourth-place finish in the 5,000-meter race (19:08.81). Olivia Olson finished sixth in the 100 at 13.06. She also took third on the pole vault, clearing 9-08.

BSU also had a great day in the field. Tierra Doss continued her tear throughout the throwing events, taking second place in the shot put (41-04.5) and discus (130-10) and third in the hammer throw (146-10).

Mikenna Pattrin competed in four field events. She took fourth in the shot put (36-10.25), fifth in the hammer throw (139-00), sixth in the javelin (112-11) and 11th in the discus (99-07). Alyssa Hill also took fourth in the discus at 119-03, with Cassidy Schmidt not far behind in seventh at 113-11. Abby Disbrow landed in seventh place in the triple jump at 32-07.

The Beavers are back in action on Thursday, April 6, at the St. John’s Open in Collegeville.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg pursues Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during a college football game Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg stepping into leadership role
March 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (right) defends against Minnesota Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) during the first half of a second-round Big Ten tournament game March 9, 2023, in Chicago.
College
Gophers men’s basketball got transfer win but still has lots of roster work to do in portal
March 30, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112622.S.BP.BSUMBB Brandon Christlieb.jpg
College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Transfer portal claims 2 Bemidji State sophomores
March 30, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report