TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers break in outdoor season with 4th place finish in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team competed among 10 other schools at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Open in Billings, Mont., over the weekend.

The Beavers took fourth place behind 19 top-eight finishes.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Josie Aitken, Lexi Erickson, Natalie Fultz and Abby Syverson took second place with a time of 4:09.84. The four runners also placed well individually.

Syverson took third in the 800-meter run. She clocked a time of 2:23.80, just four seconds behind Kailee Stoppel of Montana State-Billings. Erickson took second place in the 1,500 at 4:51.94. In the 400, Aitken claimed fourth place with a time of 1:02.08.

Fultz had another big day. She took second place in the high jump at 5-01.75. She also finished sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:09.70). Lily Johnson wasn’t far behind in the hurdles, finishing in eighth place at 1:11.83.

Mary Goodwin clocked a fourth-place finish in the 5,000-meter race (19:08.81). Olivia Olson finished sixth in the 100 at 13.06. She also took third on the pole vault, clearing 9-08.

BSU also had a great day in the field. Tierra Doss continued her tear throughout the throwing events, taking second place in the shot put (41-04.5) and discus (130-10) and third in the hammer throw (146-10).

Mikenna Pattrin competed in four field events. She took fourth in the shot put (36-10.25), fifth in the hammer throw (139-00), sixth in the javelin (112-11) and 11th in the discus (99-07). Alyssa Hill also took fourth in the discus at 119-03, with Cassidy Schmidt not far behind in seventh at 113-11. Abby Disbrow landed in seventh place in the triple jump at 32-07.

The Beavers are back in action on Thursday, April 6, at the St. John’s Open in Collegeville.

