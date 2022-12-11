SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
TRACK AND FIELD: Alaina Hall, Bemidji State take The Opener by storm

The Bemidji State women’s track and field team kicked off a new season with a bang on Saturday, racking up nine first-place performances at The Opener in Duluth.

BSU_Track web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 10, 2022 09:49 PM
DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team kicked off a new season with a bang on Saturday, racking up nine first-place performances at The Opener in Duluth.

Alaina Hall had three event wins for BSU to lead the team. She was first in the 60-meter dash (7.71 seconds), the 200-meter dash (26.19 seconds) and in the long jump (5.35 meters).

Six other individuals had event wins for the Beavers, including a program record-breaker.

Megan Judge established a new school record with a pole vault of 11-01.75, which put her first in the field, as well. Natalie Fultz also won the high jump with a marker of 5-03.00, while Tierra Doss had a top throw of 44-08.25 in the shot put.

Elsewhere on the track, Josie Aitken won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.02, Lexi Erickson was first in the 800-meter run at 2:25.36 and Mary Goodwin clocked a time of 10:50.36 in the 3,000-meter run to wrap up Bemidji State's winning performances.

In all, BSU had 28 top-five finishes throughout the meet.

The Beavers will now have a month off before returning to action in January. Bemidji State will compete in an alumni meet on Jan. 14 at the Gillett Wellness Center, then take on the Yellowjacket Open on Jan. 21 in Superior, Wis.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
