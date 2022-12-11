TRACK AND FIELD: Alaina Hall, Bemidji State take The Opener by storm

DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team kicked off a new season with a bang on Saturday, racking up nine first-place performances at The Opener in Duluth.

Alaina Hall had three event wins for BSU to lead the team. She was first in the 60-meter dash (7.71 seconds), the 200-meter dash (26.19 seconds) and in the long jump (5.35 meters).

Six other individuals had event wins for the Beavers, including a program record-breaker.

Megan Judge established a new school record with a pole vault of 11-01.75, which put her first in the field, as well. Natalie Fultz also won the high jump with a marker of 5-03.00, while Tierra Doss had a top throw of 44-08.25 in the shot put.

Elsewhere on the track, Josie Aitken won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.02, Lexi Erickson was first in the 800-meter run at 2:25.36 and Mary Goodwin clocked a time of 10:50.36 in the 3,000-meter run to wrap up Bemidji State's winning performances.

In all, BSU had 28 top-five finishes throughout the meet.

The Beavers will now have a month off before returning to action in January. Bemidji State will compete in an alumni meet on Jan. 14 at the Gillett Wellness Center, then take on the Yellowjacket Open on Jan. 21 in Superior, Wis.

