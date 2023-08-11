Toronto native Dhel Duncan-Busby seeking TDs, growth in sixth year with Bemidji State

Dhel Duncan-Busby traversed a unique path to participating in college football.

The Toronto native always pursued basketball growing up, brushing shoulders with elite Canadian prospects like R.J. Barrett, the worldwide No. 1 overall recruit in the 2018 men’s basketball class and currently a member of the New York Knicks.

But as he proceeded through high school after moving to the United States, Duncan-Busby found a different route, and it began on an isolated gridiron in Madison, Ohio.

“I always knew I was going to end up coming down to the states for sports, because everybody in the community that I grew up with knew that sports in the U.S. was better than what it is in Canada,” Duncan-Busby said. “So we ended up making the decision right after school was done my freshman year for me to come down to the states.

Bemidji State senior Dhel Duncan-Busby (14) runs with the ball during the second half against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“... The second week when I got there, the football coach came up to me. (It was) the typical movie story thing where they see a new kid and they want to recruit to see if they can get the kid to come over, because he knew I was playing basketball. In my junior year, I got hurt in the summer before the (football) season started, so I had to get surgery before then. And then senior year, kind of got rolling, and the rest is history now.”

Today, Duncan-Busby is Bemidji State’s leading returning receiver, a player who seems poised to step into the No. 1 role after Brendan Beaulieu’s departure. Beaulieu set a new standard for wide receivers at BSU during his six-year career, breaking records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Beaulieu also earned a brief training-camp stint in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Duncan-Busby was named to the All-NSIC North First Team in 2022, indicating that there may be more in store for him this season. He caught 48 passes for 870 yards with eight touchdowns last year and has snagged 122 balls for 2,014 yards and 16 scores during his BSU career.

“The coolest thing for me is just seeing how much he's grown and matured through the years,” said Jordan Hein, Bemidji State’s wide receivers coach. “When he was an 18-year-old kid coming into the program, he didn't know a whole lot or was trying to figure everything out. But the last few seasons, not only has he been a really good piece and a good football player for us, but he's evolved into a great young man as well.

Wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Jordan Hein encourages the Beavers during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Hein appreciates Duncan-Busby’s development as a leader just as much as his growth on the field.

“So football aside, it's been cool to see that transition through the years,” Hein continued. “But my expectation for Dhel is to come in and fill that void. … We think we're gonna have a pretty deep (wide receiver) room this year, arguably one of the deepest rooms I've had coaching receivers here, so that's exciting. And Dhel's evolved into one of our leaders in the room, as well as on our team. So that's been pretty cool to see as well.”

Leadership is a goal for Duncan-Busby on and off the field in 2023. He looks to Beaulieu for inspiration and plans to implement aspects of what Beaulieu did into his own game, as well as embracing how the record-breaking receiver led by example.

Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt (10) and Dhel Duncan-Busby (14) celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first half against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

“Everything is a byproduct of doing the little things correctly,” Duncan-Busby said. “I'm not too vocal of a person, but I would say that I would like to lead by example, show the young guys the ropes on what it's like to play college football. I feel like it's pretty safe to say that when people have questions, people don't really have an issue coming to talk to me about certain things, whether it's football or not.

“Being able to grow as an overall leader is the role that I really need to step in. Because Beaulieu was really good at that. He was really good at being that leader. He was the definition of doing things by the book. That's the shoe that I want to fill.”

