SOFTBALL: Pitching shines, Bemidji State gets back to .500 with sweep of U-Mary

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State softball team extended its winning streak to four games as it heads down the home stretch of the regular season.

The Beavers swept U-Mary, taking the first game 3-0 before squeaking out a 5-4 win to cap the doubleheader at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Kyla Damerow (8-10) was brilliant, tossing a complete-game shutout. She allowed just four hits and struck out one batter in the 3-0 win.

Bemidji State sophomore Alexa Christensen (17) embraces her teammates after hitting a home run during the first game in a doubleheader against the University of Mary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Chet Anderson Stadium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Alexa Christenson hit a two-run home run for the Beavers (18-18, 6-7 NSIC) in the bottom of the fifth inning. Emmarie Yeager hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to give BSU a 3-0 lead.

Emari Evans (0-12) put forth a valiant effort on the rubber for the Marauders. She allowed three earned runs on four hits in five innings.

U-Mary’s (5-32, 0-18 NSIC) offense got on the board in the top of the second inning in the second game of the doubleheader. Following RBI singles from Molly Houts and Ashley Herold, Kaylee Kannegiesser tied the game with a run-scoring single.

Kora Martin gave Bemidji State a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning before Houts brought home one more with a double.

Bemidji State junior Molly Houts (20) bats during the first game in a doubleheader against the University of Mary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Chet Anderson Stadium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Marauders scored two more runs in the sixth before Martin delivered again. Aubrey Aukerman scored on Martin’s single for the game-winning run.

Damerow entered the game in the seventh inning to earn her fourth save of the season. Stella Dolan (9-7) allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight batters.

The Beavers begin a string of six consecutive road games at noon on Saturday, April 22, against Augustana.

Bemidji State senior Ashley Herold tags her opponent for an out during the first game in a doubleheader against the University of Mary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Chet Anderson Stadium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State 3, U-Mary 0

MARY 000 000 0 – 0-4-1

BSU 000 021 X – 3-4-0

WP: Damerow (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1K)

LP: Evans (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji State 5, U-Mary 4

MARY 020 002 0 – 4-7-1

BSU 200 021 X – 5-6-1

WP: Dolan (6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Evans (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

S: Damerow (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

