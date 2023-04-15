99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOFTBALL: Mavericks shutout Beavers twice in doubleheader, Armbruster throws perfect game

Minnesota State stymied the Bemidji State softball team on Friday in a pair of five-inning games.

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:06 PM

BEMIDJI – Offense was at a premium for the Bemidji State softball team on Friday.

The Beavers mustered one hit in its two five-inning losses against Minnesota State at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Mavericks took the first game 8-0, then rolled to a 9-0 victory in the second.

Makayla Armbruster earned her 12th win of the season in perfect fashion. She retired all 15 batters she faced, striking out five in a five-inning perfect game.

Kylie Sullivan homered and doubled for MSU (21-13, 10-6 NSIC). Madi Newman and Sydney Nielson also went deep.

Mankato kept Bemidji State’s (14-18, 3-7 NSIC) bats cold in the back half of the doubleheader. Kacy Nickerson threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit to Mariah Stevenson. Sullivan and Newman both homered for a second time on Friday.

Bemidji State aims to get back on track at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Minnesota State 8, Bemidji State 0 (F/5)

MSU 050 12 – 8-9-0

BSU 000 00 – 0-0-1

WP: Armbruster

LP: Damerow

Minnesota State 9, Bemidji State 0 (F/5)

MSU 360 00 – 9-11-0

BSU 000 00 – 0-1-1

WP: Nickerson

LP: Dolan

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
