SOFTBALL: Mavericks shutout Beavers twice in doubleheader, Armbruster throws perfect game

BEMIDJI – Offense was at a premium for the Bemidji State softball team on Friday.

The Beavers mustered one hit in its two five-inning losses against Minnesota State at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Mavericks took the first game 8-0, then rolled to a 9-0 victory in the second.

Makayla Armbruster earned her 12th win of the season in perfect fashion. She retired all 15 batters she faced, striking out five in a five-inning perfect game.

Kylie Sullivan homered and doubled for MSU (21-13, 10-6 NSIC). Madi Newman and Sydney Nielson also went deep.

Mankato kept Bemidji State’s (14-18, 3-7 NSIC) bats cold in the back half of the doubleheader. Kacy Nickerson threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit to Mariah Stevenson. Sullivan and Newman both homered for a second time on Friday.

Bemidji State aims to get back on track at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Minnesota State 8, Bemidji State 0 (F/5)

MSU 050 12 – 8-9-0

BSU 000 00 – 0-0-1

WP: Armbruster

LP: Damerow

Minnesota State 9, Bemidji State 0 (F/5)

MSU 360 00 – 9-11-0

BSU 000 00 – 0-1-1

WP: Nickerson

LP: Dolan