SOFTBALL: Huskies extend Bemidji State’s skid with doubleheader sweep

ST. CLOUD – Tuesday wasn’t kind to the Bemidji State softball team.

The Beavers dropped both games in a doubleheader against St. Cloud State at Selke Field in St. Cloud. After an 8-0 mercy-rule win in the first game, SCSU pulled away to a 5-1 victory in the second game.

Raven Vanden Langenberg was a problem in game one. She blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to put St. Cloud State (29-16, 13-6 NSIC) ahead 5-0. She homered again in the bottom of the fifth inning to force the mercy rule. Vanden Langenberg went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Trinity Junker (15-6) picked up her 15th win on the rubber. She allowed just two hits and three walks in five innings with eight strikeouts. Kyla Damerow (9-12) suffered the loss for Bemidji State (19-23, 8-11 NSIC). Four of her eight runs allowed were unearned.

Alexa Christenson kicked off the scoring in game two with an RBI single in the top of the third inning. That was the only time the Beavers had a runner cross home plate.

Sydney Trees gave the Huskies their first lead with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. Two more RBI singles and a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth put SCSU ahead 5-1.

Emma Eickhoff (8-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk for St. Cloud State. She struck out two batters in the win. Stella Dolan (9-10) threw six innings for the Beavers, giving up five earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout.

Bemidji State starts a six-game homestand with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston on Thursday, April 27, at the BSU Softball Field.

St. Cloud State 8, Bemidji State 0 (F/5)

BSU 000 00 – 0-2-1

SCSU 014 03 – 8-9-0

WP: Junker (CG, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

LP: Damerow (4.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 1

BSU 001 000 0 – 1-4-2

SCSU 002 230 X – 5-8-0

WP: Eickhoff (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Dolan (CG, 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)