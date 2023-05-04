SOFTBALL: Golden Bears end Bemidji State's NSIC Tournament run on 2nd day

ROCHESTER – Concordia-St. Paul chilled the red-hot Bemidji State softball team in an NSIC Tournament elimination game on Thursday.

The Beavers’ season came to an end in an 11-3 loss against the Golden Bears in five innings. BSU went 1-1 on Wednesday , losing to Minot State 3-2 in 11 innings before beating Minnesota State 9-4 in its first elimination game, setting the table for another do-or-die bout against CSP.

Concordia-St. Paul (29-27, 13-15 NSIC) broke the ice in the first inning. Alexus Houston launched a solo home run to give the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead.

Bemidji State (24-27, 12-14 NSIC) tied the game in the top of the third inning on a two-out double from Molly Houts, scoring Alexa Christenson.

CSP added four runs in the bottom of the third inning, including RBI singles from Grace Beseman, Jacey Defries and Annalise Scamehorn. Elaina Christianson got two runs back for the Beavers with a double in the top of the fifth inning before CSP’s six-run burst forced the mercy rule.

Damerow started the game in the circle for BSU. She went 2 and 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. She entered the game with a 29-inning scoreless streak. Stella Dolan allowed six earned runs on seven hits in relief.

Bryanna Olson picked up the win for Concordia-St. Paul. She allowed three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Bemidji State will graduate fifth-year players Kora Martin and Christiansen, and seniors Emmarie Yeager, Jennifer Smith, Ashley Herold and Damerow.

Concordia-St. Paul 11, Bemidji State 3

BSU 001 02 – 3-8-1

CSP 104 06 – 11-15-0

WP: Olson (4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Damerow (2.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)