STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SOFTBALL: Dolan, Stevenson named Players to Watch, Beavers picked 12th in NSIC

Stella Dolan has a career ERA of 3.94 and 151 strikeouts over 202.2 innings. Mariah Stevenson is coming off a red-hot freshman campaign where she led BSU with a .322 batting average and .851 OPS.

042322.S.BP.BSUSOFT Stella Dolan.jpg
Bemidji State's Stella Dolan (10) throws a pitch in the first game of a doubleheader against U-Mary on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 26, 2023 08:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BURNSVILLE – The Bemidji State softball team was voted to finish 12th in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll announced by the league on Wednesday.

Junior Stella Dolan and sophomore Mariah Stevenson were tabbed as the Beavers' Preseason Pitcher and Player to Watch.

For the fourth consecutive season, Augustana was chosen as the favorite in the NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches' Poll. This marks the fifth time (including 2012, 2020, 2021 and 2022) that the Vikings have been selected by the coaches to win the league.

The Vikings amassed 217 points and 10 first-place votes (coaches cannot rank their own team). Minnesota State was second with 208 points and three first-place votes, while St. Cloud State and Winona State tied for third with 187 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preseason coaches' poll is based on each coach ranking each team from 15 to one, with the top team receiving 15 points, second 14, third 13, etc.

Bemidji State garnered 66 points in the poll to finish 12th and 21 points shy of Upper Iowa and Wayne State, who each totaled 87 points to tie for 10th. Second-year head coach Jordan Petersen hopes to build upon a 2022 season where the Beavers finished 12th in the NSIC standings and posted an 11-39 record, going 8-22 in conference play.

042322.S.BP.BSUSOFT Mariah Stevenson.jpg
Bemidji State's Mariah Stevenson (6) throws the ball to first base for an out in the second inning during game one of a doubleheader against U-Mary on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Dolan returns for her third season with the green and white and posted a 5-18 record in 2022. She pitched 152.1 innings to lead the team and posted a 4.00 ERA with 93 strikeouts. Dolan has compiled a career ERA of 3.94 over 202.2 innings and has totaled 151 strikeouts over her career.

Stevenson is coming off a red-hot freshman campaign where she led the team with a .322 batting average and posted a team-high .851 OPS. She appeared in 49 of the team's 50 games through the course of the season and made 48 starts, totaling 47 hits, including a team-high 13 doubles, one triple and two home runs. She also led the team with 22 RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Bemidji State softball season officially gets underway Feb. 11-12 when the Beavers travel to St. Cloud to compete in the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament hosted by St. Cloud State at the Husky Dome. Bemidji State will play four games over two days against NSIC opponents SCSU, Minnesota Duluth and U-Mary.

The 2023 NSIC Softball Tournament will expand to four days of competition and consist of the top 10 teams in the NSIC final standings competing in a double-elimination format May 3-6 at the RYFSA Complex in Rochester.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSCOLLEGE SOFTBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Minnesota
College
Shorthanded Gophers fight en masse but fall 61-57 to Indiana
With two more players unavailable Wednesday, the Gophers had roughly half that roster max against Indiana at Williams Arena.
January 25, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed picks up league-leading 3rd CCHA Rookie of the Week
The White Bear Lake native totaled two points off one goal and one assist last weekend in the Beavers' series split with Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center.
January 23, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers start strong but can’t finish in 60-56 loss to Michigan
Minnesota gave itself ‘a chance,’ coach Ben Johnson said, but foul trouble for leading scorer Dawson Garcia was an issue
January 22, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BSU_Track web art.jpg
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Goodwin sets program record in mile run
Having been nearly a year since last competing in the mile, Goodwin posted the program record time of 5 minutes, 11.25 seconds.
January 22, 2023 12:18 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report