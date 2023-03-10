99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOFTBALL: BSU splits two more doubleheaders at The Spring Games

The Bemidji State softball team moved to 8-8 on Thursday with another doubleheader split at The Spring Games.

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 09, 2023 06:41 PM

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Bemidji State softball team experienced the ebbs and flows of The Spring Games with two more split doubleheaders this week at Legends Park in Clermont, Fla.

On Thursday, March 9, the Beavers lost 3-0 against Notre Dame College after rolling to a 13-2 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College in six innings.

Emma Gumont’s RBI single put the Falcons (6-6) ahead 1-0 in the first. It’s all the scoring they needed in the shutout win over BSU. Meadow Odum added an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth for insurance.

Allison Weilnau allowed only four hits in a complete-game effort. She struck out nine Beavers (8-8) as well. Stella Dolan surrendered two earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts for Bemidji State.

In the first game of the day, BSU’s offense did the heavy lifting.

After Ashley Herold drove in two runs in the first inning with a double, the Beavers put up four more in the top of the second. Morgan Benedict laced an RBI single, then Alexa Christenson brought two more home with a triple. Grace Gumiela, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, singled in a run to give BSU a 6-1 lead.

Kentucky Wesleyan College (6-17) added a run in the bottom of the second inning before the Beavers ended the game with seven unanswered. Gumiela’s bases-loaded double scored three runs in the sixth inning to highlight a monster game offensively.

Kyla Damerow earned the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

On Tuesday, March 7, Bemidji State lost to Millersville 4-2, then beat Ashland 9-1 in five innings.

In the Beavers’ win over the Eagles (3-13), Gumiela tied the game at 1-1 by scoring on a wild pitch. Mariah Stevenson gave BSU the lead with an RBI single before Herold doubled in another run one batter later.

Emmarie Yeager’s triple made it 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth. She also tacked on an RBI double in the fifth before Aimee Christenson plated three more runs with a triple.

Dolan shook off a first-inning blemish to pick up the win on the rubber. She allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Millersville’s (11-5) big second inning was enough to win its 10th game of the season on Tuesday,

Trailing 2-1, Alyssa Stover tied the game with a solo home run. It sparked a 3-run frame for the Mauraders, with two more run-scoring hits following the blast.

Bemidji State wraps up The Spring Games on Friday, March 10, against Mercy College and Saint Michael’s College in Leesburg, Fla.

Notre Dame College, Bemidji State 0

NDC 101 010 0 – 3-9-2

BSU 000 000 0 – 0-4-1

WP: Weilnau (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

LP: Dolan (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

Bemidji State 13, Kentucky Wesleyan 2 (F/6)

BSU 204 012 – 13-16-0

KW 100 000 – 2-9-4

WP: Damerow (4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Dunn (2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji State 13, Ashland 2 (F/5)

ASH 100 00 – 1-4-2

BSU 003 15 – 9-11-3

WP: Dolan (CG, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Shaffer (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Millersville 4, Bemidji State 2

BSU 200 000 0 – 2-6-2

MIL 130 000 X – 4-10-0

WP: Schaefer (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

LP: Damerow (CG 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

