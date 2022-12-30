99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SOFTBALL: Bemidji State to play 56 games, including 16 scheduled at home

BSU is scheduled to play 24 nonconference games and starts NSIC competition with a doubleheader at home against Minnesota Crookston on March 28.

042322.S.BP.BSUSOFT Cheering.jpg
The Beavers cheer in the first game of a doubleheader against U-Mary on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 29, 2022 06:14 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State softball team has established its full slate for 2023.

Head coach Jordan Petersen announced the Beavers’ 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 56 regular-season games, including 16 scheduled for the BSU softball field. The season commences Feb. 11-12 at the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament hosted by St. Cloud State.

BSU will play 24 nonconference games, including matchups at the Bubble Invite 2 hosted by Minot State (Feb. 17-19), The Spring Games in Winter Haven, Fla. (March 5-10), and the Missouri Western State Tournament (March 17-19).

Bemidji State starts NSIC competition with a doubleheader at home against Minnesota Crookston on March 28. The Beavers conclude the regular season with a home doubleheader against Sioux Falls on April 30.

The 2023 NSIC Softball Tournament will take place May 3-6 at the RYFSA Complex in Rochester. The tournament will consist of 10 qualifying teams in a double-elimination format.

2023 will be Bemidji State’s second season under the leadership of Petersen after she managed BSU to an 11-39 record in 2022 and 8-22 record in league play. The Beavers return 15 letter winners from last season and have added six newcomers to the squad.

2023 BSU softball schedule

Feb. 11-12 at Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament (in St. Cloud)

Feb. 17-19 at Bubble Invite 2 (in Minot, N.D.)

March 5-10 at The Spring Games (in Winter Haven, Fla.)

March 17-19 at MWSU Tournament (in St. Joseph, Mo.)

March 28 MINNESOTA CROOKSTON

April 1 at Northern State

April 2 at MSU Moorhead

April 5 MINOT STATE

April 7 at Winona State

April 8 at Upper Iowa

April 11 MINNESOTA DULUTH

April 12 at North Dakota

April 15 MINNESOTA STATE

April 16 CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL

April 19 U-MARY

April 22 at Augustana

April 23 at Wayne State

April 25 at St. Cloud State

April 29 SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE

April 30 SIOUX FALLS

May 3-6 NSIC Tournament

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
