SOFTBALL: Bemidji State to play 56 games, including 16 scheduled at home
BSU is scheduled to play 24 nonconference games and starts NSIC competition with a doubleheader at home against Minnesota Crookston on March 28.
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State softball team has established its full slate for 2023.
Head coach Jordan Petersen announced the Beavers’ 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 56 regular-season games, including 16 scheduled for the BSU softball field. The season commences Feb. 11-12 at the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament hosted by St. Cloud State.
BSU will play 24 nonconference games, including matchups at the Bubble Invite 2 hosted by Minot State (Feb. 17-19), The Spring Games in Winter Haven, Fla. (March 5-10), and the Missouri Western State Tournament (March 17-19).
Bemidji State starts NSIC competition with a doubleheader at home against Minnesota Crookston on March 28. The Beavers conclude the regular season with a home doubleheader against Sioux Falls on April 30.
The 2023 NSIC Softball Tournament will take place May 3-6 at the RYFSA Complex in Rochester. The tournament will consist of 10 qualifying teams in a double-elimination format.
2023 will be Bemidji State’s second season under the leadership of Petersen after she managed BSU to an 11-39 record in 2022 and 8-22 record in league play. The Beavers return 15 letter winners from last season and have added six newcomers to the squad.
2023 BSU softball schedule
Feb. 11-12 at Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament (in St. Cloud)
Feb. 17-19 at Bubble Invite 2 (in Minot, N.D.)
March 5-10 at The Spring Games (in Winter Haven, Fla.)
March 17-19 at MWSU Tournament (in St. Joseph, Mo.)
March 28 MINNESOTA CROOKSTON
April 1 at Northern State
April 2 at MSU Moorhead
April 5 MINOT STATE
April 7 at Winona State
April 8 at Upper Iowa
April 11 MINNESOTA DULUTH
April 12 at North Dakota
April 15 MINNESOTA STATE
April 16 CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL
April 19 U-MARY
April 22 at Augustana
April 23 at Wayne State
April 25 at St. Cloud State
April 29 SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE
April 30 SIOUX FALLS
May 3-6 NSIC Tournament