SOFTBALL: Bemidji State to play 56 games, including 16 scheduled at home

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State softball team has established its full slate for 2023.

Head coach Jordan Petersen announced the Beavers’ 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 56 regular-season games, including 16 scheduled for the BSU softball field. The season commences Feb. 11-12 at the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament hosted by St. Cloud State.

BSU will play 24 nonconference games, including matchups at the Bubble Invite 2 hosted by Minot State (Feb. 17-19), The Spring Games in Winter Haven, Fla. (March 5-10), and the Missouri Western State Tournament (March 17-19).

Bemidji State starts NSIC competition with a doubleheader at home against Minnesota Crookston on March 28. The Beavers conclude the regular season with a home doubleheader against Sioux Falls on April 30.

The 2023 NSIC Softball Tournament will take place May 3-6 at the RYFSA Complex in Rochester. The tournament will consist of 10 qualifying teams in a double-elimination format.

2023 will be Bemidji State’s second season under the leadership of Petersen after she managed BSU to an 11-39 record in 2022 and 8-22 record in league play. The Beavers return 15 letter winners from last season and have added six newcomers to the squad.

2023 BSU softball schedule

Feb. 11-12 at Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament (in St. Cloud)

Feb. 17-19 at Bubble Invite 2 (in Minot, N.D.)

March 5-10 at The Spring Games (in Winter Haven, Fla.)

March 17-19 at MWSU Tournament (in St. Joseph, Mo.)

March 28 MINNESOTA CROOKSTON

April 1 at Northern State

April 2 at MSU Moorhead

April 5 MINOT STATE

April 7 at Winona State

April 8 at Upper Iowa

April 11 MINNESOTA DULUTH

April 12 at North Dakota

April 15 MINNESOTA STATE

April 16 CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL

April 19 U-MARY

April 22 at Augustana

April 23 at Wayne State

April 25 at St. Cloud State

April 29 SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE

April 30 SIOUX FALLS

May 3-6 NSIC Tournament