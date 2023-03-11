6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOFTBALL: Bemidji State sweeps final doubleheader at The Spring Games

Bemidji State caps The Spring Games with a doubleheader sweep

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 10, 2023 07:48 PM

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Bemidji State softball team won both contests in its final doubleheader at The Spring Games on Friday in Leesburg, Fla.

Mariah Stevenson’s double in the top of the fourth inning brought home two runs, lifting the Beavers to a 2-1 win over Mercy College. It preceded BSU’s 4-2 victory over St. Michael’s College in the second game.

Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Emmarie Yeager drove in a run for the Beavers (10-8) with a double. Molly Houts made it 3-0 when she scored on a passed ball before Yeager stole home. St. Michael’s (1-1) scored its two runs on a sixth-inning home run.

Bemidji State’s pitchers shined on Friday. Elle Hastings picked up her first win of the season over Mercy College (0-10). She threw five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts.

Stella Dolan picked up the win in the second game. She tossed a complete game, allowing two earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts.

The Beavers are back in action on Friday, March 17, at the Missouri Western State University Tournament in St. Joseph, Mo. BSU will play six games in three days, starting with a doubleheader against Central Missouri and Augustana at noon.

Bemidji State 4, St. Michaels 2

SM 000 002 0 – 2-5-0

BSU 001 300 X – 4-9-1

WP: Dolan (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Hern (3.1 IP, 6 H , 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji State 2, Mercy College 1

BSU 000 200 0 – 2-3-2

MC 000 010 0 – 1-3-1

WP: Hastings (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Benson (CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

