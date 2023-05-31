99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
SOFTBALL: Bemidji State releases Summer Elite Beaver Camp date

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:42 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State softball team announced its Summer Elite Beaver Camp for ninth graders to those in junior college on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the BSU Softball Field.

The Summer Elite Beaver Camp is open for players who want to improve upon their skills. The camp will run from 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., on Aug. 16, at the BSU Softball Field with check-in starting at 8:45 a.m.

The participants will work on skill development in pitching, catching, fielding and hitting in the morning and then a scrimmage in the afternoon. This camp gives the opportunity to work on skills with Bemidji State Softball coaches. The camp costs $110, including lunch.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to head coach Jordan Petersen at jordan.petersen@bemidjistate.edu . To sign up, visit the camp information page.

By Pioneer Staff Report
