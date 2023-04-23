99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOFTBALL: Bemidji State rallies in Game 1, splits doubleheader with Wayne State

The Bemidji State softball team split its doubleheader with Wayne State on Sunday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
WAYNE, Neb. – Seventh-inning magic lifted both softball teams in Sunday’s doubleheader between Bemidji State and Wayne State.

BSU got a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the seventh to win the first game 5-4. WSC rallied for a 4-3 win in the second game to earn a split at the Pete Chapman Complex in Wayne, Neb.

Emmarie Yeager kicked off the scoring in the first game with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Mariah Stevenson and Yeager scored in the top of the third on separate throwing errors to put the Beavers ahead 3-0.

The Wildcats (12-34. 7-16 NSIC) got two runs back on Paiton Tornberg’s double in the bottom of the frame. Madison Gomez tied the game with an RBI single in the next at-bat. Wayne took its first lead of the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning on Tornberg’s second RBI double.

Elaina Christiansen delivered the heroics in the top of the seventh inning for Bemidji State (19-19, 8-8 NSIC). In a full count with two outs, the fifth-year outfielder doubled in a pair of runs to give the Beavers a 5-4 lead.

Kyla Damerow (9-10) closed out the complete-game win with little trouble in the bottom of the seventh. She allowed three earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts. Sami Felt (4-15) suffered the loss for WSC, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout.

Tornberg gave Wayne State a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning during game two. BSU answered with a three-run fifth frame that included RBI singles from Christiansen, Molly Houts and Stevenson.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kim Vidlak cut the Wildcats’ deficit in half with an RBI single. Tornberg delivered the walk-off, two-run single in the next at-bat.

Stella Dolan (9-8) suffered the loss on the mound in 6.2 innings. She allowed four earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. Damerow came in relief to pitch to Tornberg in the seventh inning.

Bemidji State will play in another road doubleheader against Augustana at noon on Monday, April 24.

Bemidji State 5, Wayne State 4

BSU 012 000 2 – 5-8-3

WSC 003 100 0 – 4-9-2

WP: Damerow (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Felt (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

Wayne State 4, Bemidji State 3

BSU 000 030 0 – 3-6-0

WSC 000 100 3 – 4-8-1

WP: Lucka (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LP: Dolan (6.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

