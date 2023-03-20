99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOFTBALL: Bemidji State matches 2022 win total in Sunday’s doubleheader split

The Bemidji State softball team split Sunday's doubleheader against UW-Parkside and Concordia-St. Paul. The Beavers moved to 11-11 on the season, matching last year's win total.

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:44 PM

ST. CLOUD – It took the Bemidji State softball team 23 fewer games to match its 2022 win total this season.

The Beavers earned a doubleheader split on Sunday with a win over UW-Parkside before falling to Concordia-St. Paul for a second time during the weekend at the Huskie Dome in St. Cloud.

BSU (11-11) beat the Rangers 4-3. Parkside grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Emmarie Yeager tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the second.

The Rangers (9-12) tacked on two more runs with a home run and an RBI single in the third and fourth innings, then Bemidji State rallied. Molly Houts plated two with a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mariah Stevenson brought home Stephanie Ferguson, Houts’ pinch runner, in the next at-bat with a single.

Stella Dolan got one out in the top of the seventh before Kyla Damerow earned a two-out save. Damerow allowed three earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.

The Beavers were less fortunate in their second game of the day, falling to CSP 12-4 in five innings.

The Golden Bears (14-11) scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and four in the third. Alexa Christenson drove in three runs with a triple in the top of the fourth before Houts added another RBI with a sacrifice fly.

Bemidji State is scheduled to play its first home games at 2 p.m. in a March 28 doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston.

Bemidji State 4, UW-Parkside 3

UWP 101 100 0 – 3-9-0

BSU 010 003 X – 4-7-0

WP: Dolan (6.1 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Akey (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

S: Damerow (0.2 IP, 9 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

Concordia-St. Paul 12, Bemidji State 4 (F/5)

BSU 000 40 – 4-5-1

CSP 064 11 – 12-13-0

WP: Olson (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

LP: Damerow (2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

