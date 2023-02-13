99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SOFTBALL: Bemidji State goes 1-3 to open its season in St. Cloud

The Bemidji State softball team went 1-3 in St. Cloud at the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament.

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 12, 2023 11:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji State softball team went 1-3 at the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament to open its season.

The Beavers took the field for the first time in 2023 at the Husky Dome over the weekend, beating St. Cloud State 3-1 before falling to Minnesota Duluth 16-0 in five innings on Saturday. On Sunday, Bemidji State lost to Mary 10-8 before dropping another game to the Bulldogs by a score of 13-2 in five innings.

In game one against St. Cloud State, Alexa Christenson hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning before Kora Martin crossed home plate on a wild pitch in the third.

The Huskies (2-2) got a run back in the bottom of the third frame with an RBI single. However, Stella Dolan was efficient on the rubber for BSU. She allowed just three hits over seven innings, tallying four strikeouts and one earned run.

Minnesota Duluth (8-0) rolled in the Beavers’ second game of the weekend. The Bulldogs totaled 16 runs on 17 hits, including 10 extra-base hits in their first meeting with Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary (2-5) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bump BSU under .500 on Sunday. The Beavers took an 8-0 lead in the top of the fifth with a bases-loaded walk before the Marauders scored 10 unanswered runs. Elaina Christiansen, Mariah Stevenson and Morgan Benedict all had multi-hit games for BSU. Ashley Herold also drove in three runs with a double in the fifth inning.

Bemidji State scored twice in its second game against Minnesota Duluth to cap the weekend. Aimee Christenson drove in a run with a single in the top of the first inning before Emmarie Yeager brought another home with an RBI double in the second frame.

Minnesota Duluth scored 11 runs combined in the second and fourth innings to earn another mercy-rule win over the Beavers.

BSU is back in action at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at Minot State.

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

BSU 201 000 0 – 3-3-0

UMD 001 000 0 – 1-5-0

WP: Dolan (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

LP: Eickhoff (4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Minnesota Duluth 16, Bemidji State (F/5)

UMD 192 04 – 16-17-0

BSU 000 00 – 0-3-2

WP: Stariha (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Damerow (1.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Mary 10, Bemidji State 8

BSU 030 050 0 – 8-11-2

ADVERTISEMENT

UM 000 046 X – 10-11-1

WP: Chambers (1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K)

LP: Dolan (0.2 IP, 3H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Minnesota Duluth 13, Bemidji State 2 (F/5)

BSU 110 00 – 2-4-2

UMD 151 6X – 13-13-0

WP: Williams (CG, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Dolan (CG, 4 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSCOLLEGE SOFTBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Track web art.jpg
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers set two program marks at SDSU meet
Pole vaulter Anastasia Klein and the medley relay team of Lexi Erickson, Natalie Fultz, Abby Syverson and Mary Goodwin set school marks.
February 12, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers shut out, fall to Mavericks after 4-goal 2nd period
Bemidji State was unable to find the back of the net despite outshooting Minnesota State 22-18. The middle frame made all the difference, as the Mavericks took home a 4-0 win.
February 11, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers blow out Bulldogs with 6 goals to retake home ice
Bemidji State busted out a souped-up offensive attack and leapfrogged Ferris State in the CCHA standings.
February 11, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
021523.S.BP.BSUMBB Mohamed Kone.jpg
College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kone’s last-second layup edges Beavers past No. 23 MSUM
Kone displayed veteran poise in the midst of a thicket of vertically prolific MSUM defenders, maneuvering expertly through the forest to find a sliver of daylight and power the ball up onto the iron.
February 11, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock