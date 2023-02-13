SOFTBALL: Bemidji State goes 1-3 to open its season in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji State softball team went 1-3 at the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament to open its season.

The Beavers took the field for the first time in 2023 at the Husky Dome over the weekend, beating St. Cloud State 3-1 before falling to Minnesota Duluth 16-0 in five innings on Saturday. On Sunday, Bemidji State lost to Mary 10-8 before dropping another game to the Bulldogs by a score of 13-2 in five innings.

In game one against St. Cloud State, Alexa Christenson hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning before Kora Martin crossed home plate on a wild pitch in the third.

The Huskies (2-2) got a run back in the bottom of the third frame with an RBI single. However, Stella Dolan was efficient on the rubber for BSU. She allowed just three hits over seven innings, tallying four strikeouts and one earned run.

Minnesota Duluth (8-0) rolled in the Beavers’ second game of the weekend. The Bulldogs totaled 16 runs on 17 hits, including 10 extra-base hits in their first meeting with Bemidji State.

Mary (2-5) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bump BSU under .500 on Sunday. The Beavers took an 8-0 lead in the top of the fifth with a bases-loaded walk before the Marauders scored 10 unanswered runs. Elaina Christiansen, Mariah Stevenson and Morgan Benedict all had multi-hit games for BSU. Ashley Herold also drove in three runs with a double in the fifth inning.

Bemidji State scored twice in its second game against Minnesota Duluth to cap the weekend. Aimee Christenson drove in a run with a single in the top of the first inning before Emmarie Yeager brought another home with an RBI double in the second frame.

Minnesota Duluth scored 11 runs combined in the second and fourth innings to earn another mercy-rule win over the Beavers.

BSU is back in action at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at Minot State.

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

BSU 201 000 0 – 3-3-0

UMD 001 000 0 – 1-5-0

WP: Dolan (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Eickhoff (4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Minnesota Duluth 16, Bemidji State (F/5)

UMD 192 04 – 16-17-0

BSU 000 00 – 0-3-2

WP: Stariha (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Damerow (1.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Mary 10, Bemidji State 8

BSU 030 050 0 – 8-11-2

UM 000 046 X – 10-11-1

WP: Chambers (1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K)

LP: Dolan (0.2 IP, 3H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Minnesota Duluth 13, Bemidji State 2 (F/5)

BSU 110 00 – 2-4-2

UMD 151 6X – 13-13-0

WP: Williams (CG, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Dolan (CG, 4 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

