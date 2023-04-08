50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports College

SOFTBALL: Bemidji State edged by Winona State in Game 1, swept in double dip

The Beavers and Warriors opened their doubleheader with a pitchers' duel, then Winona State pulled away in Game 2.

BSU_Baseball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:44 PM

WINONA – The Bemidji State softball team dropped both games in its doubleheader against Winona State on Friday in Winona. The Beavers lost 2-1 and then 10-2 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Friday afternoon.

Game one was a pitching duel between the Warriors (24-9, 7-1 NSIC) and BSU (12-14, 1-3 NSIC). Cammi Riemer of WSU broke the deadlock in the fourth inning, driving in a run off a single. Elaina Christiansen stopped the lead from growing after throwing out a tagging runner from third to end the fifth inning.

Ashley Herold brought BSU level in the sixth with a two-out RBI single to shallow right field. Riemer put Winona State ahead in the following half inning with a drive down the left field line to eventually send Winona State to the 2-1 win.

The Beavers had five singles in game one, with Aimee Christenson connecting on two. Alexa Christenson, Kora Martin and Herold also singled in the matchup.

Kyla Damerow (3-8) got the start for the Beavers and pitched her fourth complete game. In her six innings of work, Damerow struck out one batter, walked one and gave up eight hits and two earned runs. Abbie Hlas (10-4) earned her 10th win of the season for the Warriors after pitching the full seven innings. Hlas finished the game with four strikeouts, two walks, five hits and one earned run.

Winona State started game two off hot, scoring its first run in the second inning by a home run from Teaghen Amwoza. The Warriors added five more runs in the same inning to gain an early 6-0 lead.

The following inning, the Beavers started to chip away at the six-run deficit. Mariah Stevenson drove in the first BSU run with a single to left field. Herold singled to fill the bases, then a wild pitch scored Houts to bring the Beavers within four.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Warriors broke the game open even more with a three-run blast from Carly Engelhardt, and they added one more in the sixth to end the game at 10-2.

The Beavers reached base nine times in game two, with eight hits and one walk.

Stella Dolan (8-6) got the start for game two, but a troublesome second inning cut her day short after going 1 2/3 innings. Abby Kessel came in during the second inning to get out of the inning and pitched a scoreless fourth. Kessel struck out two batters, walked four and gave up two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Damerow came in the fifth inning to close out the game and did not walk a batter, giving up one run. Abby Smith started the game for WSU, but after a couple runs were scored in the third, Skyler Calmes (3-1) entered the game and did not give up a run in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win.

The Beavers continue their road trip as they travel south to face Upper Iowa in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, in Fayette, Iowa.

Winona State 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 000 001 0 – 1

WSU 000 101 X – 2

WP: Hlas (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Damerow (CG, 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Winona State 10, Bemidji State 2

BSU 002 000 – 2

WSU 060 031 – 10

WP: Calmes (3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LP: Dolan (1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

