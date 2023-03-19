99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOFTBALL: Beavers swept by St. Cloud State, Concordia-St. Paul in doubleheader

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
Today at 10:39 PM

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji State softball team fell in two games in St. Cloud on Saturday, wrapping up nonconference play before the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule begins.

The Beavers began the day with a 13-0 five-inning loss to St. Cloud State, then suffered a 9-2 defeat to Concordia-St. Paul. The Beavers fall to 10-10 in the regular season.

St. Cloud State (14-10) came out firing on all cylinders, scoring 12 runs before recording its first out and then adding one more for a 13-run inning to start the game. Bemidji State was unable to push a run across in five innings of play.

Molly Houts and Ashley Herold recorded the two hits for the Beavers, both with a single. Elaina Christiansen and Kora Martin made it on base by drawing walks.

Kyla Damerow (2-6) started the game for BSU, but Elle Hastings came in to try to stop the Huskies' offense in the first and managed to record the first out before Damerow came back into the game and finished it. In her 3.2 innings, Damerow stuck out one batter and walked three, all in the first inning. Trinity Junker (8-3) pitched a complete-game shutout for St. Cloud State, striking out seven batters and only walking two.

In the second game of the day, the Golden Bears (13-11) put together a three-run inning in the top of the second, with three batters in a row driving in a run. The Beavers would respond in the bottom of the third, with their first run of the day coming from Aubrey Aukerman scoring on a passed ball.

Alexa Christenson added another run with an RBI double, sending twin sister Aimee Christenson home to cut the deficit to 3-2. In the following two innings, CSP piled on six more runs to push out to the 9-2 advantage on their way to claiming the victory.

Bemidji State had five hits in the loss to Concordia-St. Paul, with Aimee Christenson responsible for two with a pair of singles. Alexa Christenson and Mariah Stevenson both doubled in the game, and Morgan Benedict singled. The Beavers only had one strikeout in the game, and Aukerman drew the team's only walk.

Stella Dolan (7-4) started the game for the Beavers, lasting four innings and striking out two batters without issuing a walk. Hastings came on in the fifth inning to pitch two scoreless frames before junior Abby Kessel made her BSU debut in the seventh to finish out the game. Kessel also worked a scoreless inning.

Erica McCullough (4-2) earned the win for CSP, pitching a complete game and allowing five hits while striking out one batter.

Bemidji State will play two more games in St. Cloud on Sunday, March 19, starting at 9 a.m. against Wisconsin-Parkside and followed by another meeting with CSP at 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State 13, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 00 – 0-2-0

SCSU (13)00 0X – 13-12-0

WP: Junker (CG, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Damerow (3.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

Concordia-St. Paul 9, Bemidji State 2

CSP 030 240 0 – 9-15-1

BSU 002 000 0 – 2-5-1

WP: McCullough (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LP: Dolan (4 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
