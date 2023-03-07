SOFTBALL: Beavers sweep 2nd day of The Spring Games, 3-1 at event so far

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Bemidji State softball team picked up a pair of wins on Monday at The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla.

The Beavers defeated California-Pennsylvania 5-4 in nine innings and rallied back against Saint Anselm College, coming away with a 4-3 victory at Legends Park.

After splitting day one at The Spring Games on Sunday, the Beavers built off their win against Pittsburgh-Johnstown and are now 3-1 in Florida.

Junior Stella Dolan tallied seven strikeouts on the day, with six coming against Saint Anselm.

Elaina Christiansen started the scoring against California-Pennsylvania with a two-run home run in the first inning, driving in Alexa Christenson, who started the game with a single. Mariah Stevenson added to the Beavers’ lead with a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning, sending Christiansen home for the second time in the game.

The Vulcans (6-7) were able to capitalize on an error in the sixth to level the game at three and later force extra innings. In the eighth, Kora Martin hit a sacrifice fly to left field to regain the lead, but California-Pennsylvania answered back with a sacrifice fly of its own. Ashley Herold drove in the winning run in the ninth with a bunt to send Christiansen home.

Senior Kyla Damerow (1-4) started the game for BSU, going 5.1 innings and tallying six strikeouts and three walks while giving up three runs. Dolan came into the game in the sixth inning with bases loaded and was able to get out of the jam to keep the score level. In her 3.2 innings pitched, Dolan recorded one strikeout, one walk, no earned runs and got the win.

In game two, Saint Anselm (9-5) took an early 1-0 lead after capitalizing on a leadoff triple in the second inning. Christianson led off the fourth inning with a single to the shortstop. Christiansen grounded out for the second out of the inning, but pushed Christenson to scoring position, where Stevenson drove her home with a single to center to tie the game.

The Hawks reclaimed the lead a couple innings later with a two-out, two-RBI triple from Gracie O'Hara. Bemidji State rallied in the bottom of the sixth, with Christiansen, Stevenson and Herold driving in three runs to put the Beavers in front by the final margin of 4-3.

Dolan (5-2) picked up her second win of the day and fifth of the season, recording a season-high six strikeouts. She only walked one batter and had only one earned run to improve her ERA to 3.61. Damerow was called upon in the seventh inning to finish out the game, facing three batters and striking out one to earn the first BSU save of the season.

Bemidji State (6-6) continues at The Spring Games on Tuesday as they take on Millersville and Ashland. The Beavers start the afternoon off against Millersville at 1 p.m., followed by Ashland at 3:30 p.m., back in Clermont.

Bemidji State 5, California-Pennsylvania 4 (F/9)

BSU 200 100 011 – 5-5-3

CP 000 003 010 – 4-6-1

WP: Dolan (3.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LP: Rister (CG, 9 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

Bemidji State 4, Saint Anselm 3

STA 010 002 0 – 3-9-3

BSU 000 103 X – 4-5-1

WP: Dolan (6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: DiPippo (6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

S: Damerow (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)