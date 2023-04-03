50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

SOFTBALL: Beavers string together late runs to earn split with Dragons

The Bemidji State softball team rallied to win game one, earning a split in Monday's doubleheader with Minnesota State Moorhead

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:28 PM

ST. CLOUD – A late-inning rally lifted the Bemidji State softball team over Minnesota State Moorhead on Monday to kick off a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader.

The Beavers scored straight six times to close out a 6-4 win over the Dragons in game one. The second leg of the doubleheader didn’t favor BSU as Moorhead evened the one-day series with a 5-3 victory. Both games were played in the Husky Dome in St. Cloud.

Trailing 4-0 in game one, Emmarie Yeager doubled in Bemidji State’s first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Jennifer Smith followed with an RBI single before Yeager scored on a wild pitch.

Kora Martin tied the game in the top of the fifth inning on a fielding error. Alexa Christenson gave BSU (12-12, 1-1 NSIC) its first lead in the top of the six with a run-scoring single. Houts tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning, scoring on a fielder’s choice.

Kyla Damerow earned the win in the circle. She allowed three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Stella Dolan picked up a five-out save.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dragons (17-7, 5-1) thwarted Bemidji State’s comeback effort in game two. The Beavers took a 3-2 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Christenson and a two-run double from Mariah Stevenson.

Moorhead scored twice in the fourth inning on a fielding error, then doubled in a run off the bat of Eliya Johnson in the top of the fifth inning.

Evey Evans earned the win for Moorhead. She allowed two hits over the final three innings. Dolan dropped to 8-5 on the season, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Bemidji State 6, MSU Moorhead 4

BSU 000 311 1 – 6-10-3

MSUM 202 000 0 – 4-7-2

WP: Damerow (5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Evans (2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

S: Dolan (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

MSU Moorhead 5, Bemidji State 3

BSU 003 000 0 – 3-7-2

MSUM 110 210 X – 5-7-1

WP: Evans (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB)

LP: Dolan (4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Tennis.jpg
College
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Mary, Moorhead cruise past Bemidji State
April 03, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Track.jpg
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers break in outdoor season with 4th place finish in Billings
April 02, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg pursues Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during a college football game Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg stepping into leadership role
March 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report