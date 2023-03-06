99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

SOFTBALL: Beavers split first of five doubleheaders in Florida

The Bemidji State softball team beat Pittsburgh-Johnstown to earn a split in a Sunday doubleheader

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 06, 2023 12:07 AM

CLEARMONT, Fla. – The Bemidji State softball team picked up a win over Pittsburgh-Johnstown to earn a split in a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Legends Park in Clermont, Fla.

After falling to Clarion 3-1 in game one, BSU beat the Mountain Cats 3-2 to earn a victory in its first of five doubleheaders this week.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Ashley Herold reached base on a fielder’s choice, scoring Aimee Christiansen to tie the game. Molly Houts gave the Beavers (4-6) a 2-1 lead with an RBI single.

Pittsburgh-Johnstown (1-1) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a run-scoring hit before Herold delivered the eventual game-winning single in the top of the fifth inning.

Stella Dolan threw all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Helsley provided all of Clarion’s (5-5) offense in game one. Her RBI single in the top of the first inning preceded a two-run home run in the third. Emmarie Yeager drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Beavers.

BSU will play two more games starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 6, against California-Pennsylvania and Saint Anselm College.

Clarion 3, Bemidji State 1

CLAR 102 000 0 – 3-9-2

BSU 000 100 0 – 1-9-0

WP: Anderson (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Damerow (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji State 3, Pittsburgh-Johnstown 2

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU 000 210 0 – 3-8-0

PJ 100 100 0 – 2-11-1

WP: Dolan (CG, 7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Smith (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Tennis.jpg
College
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Bethel rolls to 7-0 sweep over Bemidji State
March 05, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Baseball.jpg
College
BASEBALL: William Jewell scores 17 runs to complete sweep against Bemidji State
March 05, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Baseball.jpg
College
BASEBALL: Beavers lose both in Saturday doubleheader against William Jewell
March 04, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report