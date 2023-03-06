SOFTBALL: Beavers split first of five doubleheaders in Florida

CLEARMONT, Fla. – The Bemidji State softball team picked up a win over Pittsburgh-Johnstown to earn a split in a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Legends Park in Clermont, Fla.

After falling to Clarion 3-1 in game one, BSU beat the Mountain Cats 3-2 to earn a victory in its first of five doubleheaders this week.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Ashley Herold reached base on a fielder’s choice, scoring Aimee Christiansen to tie the game. Molly Houts gave the Beavers (4-6) a 2-1 lead with an RBI single.

Pittsburgh-Johnstown (1-1) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a run-scoring hit before Herold delivered the eventual game-winning single in the top of the fifth inning.

Stella Dolan threw all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts.

Rachel Helsley provided all of Clarion’s (5-5) offense in game one. Her RBI single in the top of the first inning preceded a two-run home run in the third. Emmarie Yeager drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Beavers.

BSU will play two more games starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 6, against California-Pennsylvania and Saint Anselm College.

Clarion 3, Bemidji State 1

CLAR 102 000 0 – 3-9-2

BSU 000 100 0 – 1-9-0

WP: Anderson (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Damerow (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji State 3, Pittsburgh-Johnstown 2

BSU 000 210 0 – 3-8-0

PJ 100 100 0 – 2-11-1

WP: Dolan (CG, 7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Smith (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)