SOFTBALL: Beavers split 4-game invite at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. – The Bemidji State softball team split its four games at the Bubble Invite 2 at Minot State over the weekend.

The Beavers dropped their first game, losing 6-5 in eight innings against the host school. They rebounded by picking up wins over Providence and Carroll College on Saturday before falling to Montana State-Billings on Sunday morning.

In game one, BSU rallied to score three runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Mariah Stevenson cleared the bases with Bemidji State’s first home run of the season.

Minot (8-5) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

BSU (3-5) took a one-run lead in the top of the eighth inning on Molly Houts’ RBI single. MISU answered with a pair of run-scoring singles to win it in the bottom of the frame.

Stevenson belted another three-run home run in the Beavers’ 8-2 win over Providence (0-3).

After Houts homered to start the top of the second inning, Stevenson made it 4-0 five batters later. Bemidji State added a pair of runs in the fourth and sixth innings, including a sacrifice fly from Houts.

Aimee Christenson was 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot. Kora Martin and Stevenson both had multi-hit performances. Kyla Damerow threw a complete game to earn her first win of the season.

Bemidji State earned its first shutout of the season, beating Carroll College (3-3) 8-0.

Houts doubled in the first run of the night in the top of the second inning, sparking a five-run frame. Emmarie Yeager drove in a pair with a double before Martin drove in two more with a single.

Alexa Christenson singled in a run in the top of the fourth inning before Ashley Herold made it 8-0 with a double.

Stella Dolan allowed only six hits in the five-inning win on the rubber.

In the final game of the weekend, Montana State-Billings (5-6) erased a 1-0 deficit, forcing the Beavers to a split weekend. Yeager hit into a fielder’s choice for Bemidji State’s lone run in the top of the fourth inning. Shelby Martin’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth proved to be the game-winning at-bat.

The Beavers will play 10 games in Clermont and Leesburg, FL, Mar. 5-10.

Minot State 6, Bemidji State 5 (F/8)

BSU 000 103 01 – 5-7-5

MISU 210 001 02 – 6-9-1

WP: Colson (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

LP:Damerow (1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji State 8, Providence 2

PROV 002 000 0 – 2-8-3

BSU 040 202 X – 8-8-0

WP: Damerow (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Williams (2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji State 8, Carroll College 0 (F/5)

BSU 050 30 – 8-8-0

CC 000 00 – 0-6-0

WP: (CG, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

LP: Adair (1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Montana State-Billings 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 000 100 0 – 1-8-2

MSUB 000 022 X – 4-7-0

WP: Etheridge (CG, 7 1P, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

LP: Damerow (4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)