Tuesday, April 25

Sports College

SOFTBALL: Beavers drop road doubleheader at Augustana

The Beavers are now 19-21 overall and 8-10 in the NSIC this season, ranking eighth in the conference.

BSU_Softball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:43 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Bemidji State softball team dropped 11-2 and 5-0 decisions against Augustana in NSIC doubleheader action on Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Beavers are now 19-21 overall and 8-10 in the NSIC this season, ranking eighth in the conference.

The Vikings (32-11, 15-3 NSIC) scored the first run on the day on an RBI double to center field, followed by a two-run home run that gave them an early 3-0 advantage after the second inning.

The Beavers got on the board in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Grace Gumiela drove in a run with a single. BSU added one more run when Alexa Christenson drew a walk to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Vikings responded with two home runs and four runs scored in the fourth to gain a 7-2 lead. Augustana ended the game in the fifth inning with a grand slam from Kennedy Buckman.

The Vikings picked up right where they left off in game two with two home runs, the second being a two-run shot that put them up 3-0 after the first inning. They added to the lead in the fifth inning with an RBI double and then a single to drive in the fifth and final run of the game.

Bemidji State, despite not putting a run on the board, had more hits than in the earlier game, with four in the nightcap. All hits for the Beavers were singles, coming from Molly Houts, Mariah Stevenson, Ashley Herold and Gumiela. Gumiela also drew the only BSU walk.

Stella Dolan (9-9) got her 20th start of the season and pitched her eighth complete game. Dolan struck out one batter, walked three and gave up nine hits and five earned runs. Lexi Lander (13-7) pitched her third complete game shutout and her second in a row for Augustana. In seven innings of work, Lander struck out three batters, walked one and gave up four hits.

The Beavers wrap up their three-day road trip against St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in St. Cloud.

Augustana 11, Bemidji State 2 (F/5)

BSU 000 20 – 2-2-0

AUG 030 44 – 11-9-1

WP: Houston (CG, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 K)

LP: Damerow (3.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Augustana 5, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 – 0-4-1

AUG 300 020 X – 5-9-1

WP: Lander (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Dolan (CG, 6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
