SOFTBALL: Beavers beat MSU for 1st time since 2001, advance in NSIC tourney

ROCHESTER – The Bemidji State softball team experienced a roller coaster of emotions on Wednesday in Rochester.

After dropping its first game in the NSIC Tournament 3-2 to Minot State in 11 innings, the Beavers defeated Minnesota State 9-4. It marked only the third time in program history BSU had beaten the Mavericks and the first since 2001. Bemidji State also earned its first NSIC Tournament win in six seasons.

The first game of the tournament against Minot State started just how the Beavers wanted it to, with Mariah Stevenson driving in Elaina Christiansen in the first inning. Minot State tied the game up in the seventh, keeping itself alive with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Bemidji State put its second run on the board in the 11th with an RBI single by Emmarie Yeager, but MSU walked the game off in the bottom of the frame, plating two runs.

Kyla Damerow started the matchup for the Beavers and pitched six scoreless innings, upping her scoreless inning total to 23 in a row. She also reentered the game in the 11th inning to try to get out of a jam. In her 6 2/3 innings, she gave up eight hits but did not walk a single batter.

Stella Dolan (10-13) entered in the seventh inning and pitched four innings. Dolan struck out two batters, did not walk a batter and gave up six hits and three earned runs.

After going down 4-0 in the second inning of game two against the Mavericks, the Beavers started their rally. Ashley Herold hit her third home run of the season, a two-run shot, to cut the Mavericks’ lead to 4-2 in the fourth inning. In the fifth, with the bases loaded and one out, Molly Houts singled up the middle to score one more run.

Stevenson was up next and doubled to take the lead for the first time in the game, followed by Herold singling to drive in one more run. Bemidji State capped off the fifth inning with a bases-loaded walk by Morgan Benedict.

The Beavers padded their lead with RBIs from Stevenson and Kora Martin to set up the 9-4 victory.

BSU had its second-best hitting performance of the season, racking up 13 hits. Every Beaver reached base at least once in the contest.

Dolan started game two for the Beavers, but after a four-run inning, Damerow (13-12) was called upon to finish the game. Damerow added to her scoreless streak, running it up to 29 innings. In her outing, she pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, no walks allowed and five hits. McKayla Armbruster (21-10) started the game for the Mavericks and pitched 4 1/3 innings. Armbruster struck out two batters, did not issue a walk and gave up nine hits and six earned runs.

The Beavers continue at the NSIC Tournament against Concordia-St. Paul at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, back in Rochester.

Minot State 3, Bemidji State 2 (F/11)

BSU 100 000 000 01 – 2-9-2

MiSU 000 000 100 02 – 3-14-0

WP: Floyd (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Dolan (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Bemidji State 9, Minnesota State 4

BSU 000 251 1 – 9-13-1

MSU 040 000 0 – 4-10-1

WP: Damerow (5.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Armbruster (4.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)