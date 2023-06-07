Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23

There was plenty to admire in Bemidji State athletics, even if I wasn’t here for all of it.

One of the many reasons why I accepted this position and moved to the area in February was because I was getting a chance to cover an exciting school at the collegiate level. Even from afar, it was hard to ignore the multitude of successes and impactful moments that many Beavers shared in 2022-23.

In a traditional Bemidji Pioneer fashion, here are my top 10 moments from the athletic year.

10. Softball’s thrilling end to the regular season

The Beavers gather around fifth-year Elaina Christiansen after she scored for a walk-off win during the first game of a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the BSU softball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Kyla Damerow didn’t need a ton of runs to get the Bemidji State softball team into the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The Beavers closed the regular season with six home games in four days. Aiming to nab one of the 10 NSIC Tournament bids, Damerow led BSU to a 4-2 record in those six games. She tossed three complete games with only two earned runs allowed and 11 strikeouts.

Bemidji State clinched a tournament berth with a 3-0 shutout win over Sioux Falls in the regular season’s penultimate game. The Beavers more than doubled their win total from a year earlier, finishing their 2023 campaign with a mark of 24-27 and an elimination-round win over Minnesota State in the NSIC Tournament.

9. Men’s hockey goes on the road to sweep Minnesota State

Bemidji State senior Kyle Looft, third from right, is patted on the helmet by fifth-year Ross Armour after Looft scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Minnesota State on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Mankato. Jackson Forderer / SPX Sports

Kyle Looft put on a show for the hometown fans. And no, Looft isn’t from Bemidji.

The Beavers went on the road to beat Minnesota State for the first time since 2020. Looft’s overtime winner in the first leg of the two-game series preceded a weekend sweep over the Mavericks – BSU’s first over MSU since 2006.

8. Women’s basketball prevails in overtime over SCSU

Bemidji State senior Trinity Yoder drives to the rim during the first half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Trinity Yoder gave the BSU women’s basketball faithful one more chance to celebrate in the Beavers’ final home game.

The fifth-year guard totaled 24 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in a near triple-double effort in an 81-77 overtime victory over St. Cloud State at the BSU Gymnasium. Yoder and Erin Barrette played 43 minutes in Bemidji State’s win. Yoder eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone in 2022 and set the program’s all-time scoring record with 1,523 career points.

7. Women’s soccer wins first NSIC title

The Beavers rush to goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh (1) and celebrate a 2-0 win over Minot State in the NSIC Tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Mankato. Courtesy / SPX Sports

The faces in the picture tell the story. Bemidji State’s 2-0 win over Minot State on Nov. 6 allowed the Beavers to hoist the NSIC Tournament championship trophy in Mankato.

Two halves without a goal set the table for Erin Becker to break the ice on a penalty kick. Tournament MVP Sara Wendt scored in the 102nd minute, officially avenging a heart-wrenching loss in the NSIC title game a year earlier.

6. Men’s basketball hangs on to beat Augustana in home playoff game

Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone (3) goes to the net during the second half of the first round of the NSIC Tournament against Augustana on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The BSU Gymnasium hasn’t seen many nights like Feb. 22.

Facing the NSIC South No. 5 seed Augustana, the North’s fourth-seeded Beavers gave their home fans a playoff game to remember for the first time in nine years. BSU hit late free throws and clamped the Vikings down the stretch, holding on to win 92-88 in its first NSIC Tournament game at home since 2014.

John Sutherland led all scorers with 28 points. RJ Smith (18), Mohamed Kone (16), Dalton Albrecht (13) and Brayden Williams (11) all scored double-digit points.

5. Football caps 10-game win streak with playoff triumph

Bemidji State senior Colbey Wadsworth raises his arms in celebration as the clock runs down during the fourth quarter against Winona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

If there were any doubts about who the greatest wide receiver in the history of Bemidji State football was, Brendan Beaulieu put them to bed on Nov. 19 at a frozen Chet Anderson Stadium.

Beaulieu scored four touchdowns in the second half of BSU’s 31-7 win over Winona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, launching the Beavers into the Sweet 16. It was Bemidji State’s 10th consecutive win after dropping its first two games to start the regular season. It was the second win for the Beavers over the Warriors, with the first coming in lake-jumping fashion on Sept. 17.

4. Men’s golf claims NSIC championship

The Bemidji State men's golf team poses with its NSIC Championship trophy on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Frederick P. Baker Training Center. Pictured, from left, are Logan Schoepp, Rylin Petry, Ben Corbid, Caden Lick and head coach Ekren Miller. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

My gut tells me there will be plenty to celebrate for the Bemidji State men’s golf program in the coming years.

Loaded with underclassmen, the Beavers won the NSIC Tournament championship for the first time since 2000, beating Winona State by one stroke in the three-round competition. Freshman Caden Lick walked up to the 18th tee box at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo., with a two-stroke lead. His focused approach led to a tournament-winning putt and a full-circle feeling for head coach Ekren Miller.

3. Beavers get a win for Bryce Duffy

Bemidji State junior Jarrett Klein (4) points to the name "Duffy" on his arm after his interception during the second quarter against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Klein's teammate, Bryce Duffy, suffered a spinal contusion in a game the week prior. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

BSU junior safety Jarrett Klein was understandably emotional after Bemidji State’s 41-16 win over Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 22.

Klein was covered in written tributes for a longtime friend and held a No. 38 jersey to the crowd of Beaver fans after a victory that packed all kinds of feelings. BSU football players honored senior teammate Bryce Duffy , who suffered a jarring spinal cord injury a week earlier in a game against Minnesota State Moorhead. Klein and Duffy grew up together in DeForest, Wis.

2. Women’s soccer wins the region in penalty kicks

The Beavers raise the Central Region championship trophy after defeating Emporia State in penalty kicks during the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Erin Becker, Sara Wendt, Megan Dahl and Halle Peterson. That order will go down in Bemidji State women’s soccer lore.

The four Beavers stood at the penalty mark after nearly two hours, which wasn’t enough to decide a winner against Emporia State in the Central Region Tournament championship. Three BSU goals did the trick as Alyssa Stumbaugh allowed only one for BSU in a regional championship-winning performance at Chet Anderson Stadium. For the first time ever, a Bemidji State women’s soccer team made it to the Elite Eight.

1. A great night to Make-a-Wish

Nine-year-old Isla Moran rides the Zamboni during the first period intermission at the Bemidji State Men's Hockey Make-A-Wish fundraiser game against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Jere Vaisanen has scored many goals during his youth and collegiate hockey stints. But only one was followed by a barrage of stuffed bears being hurled over the glass at the Sanford Center.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team honored 9-year-old Isla Moran, who is battling Shone’s Syndrome. She dropped the puck, rode the Zamboni and watched her favorite college hockey team get pelted with 800 celebratory stuffed bears. The bears were given to the Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota. Chuck-A-Puck proceeds also benefited the local Make-A-Wish Minnesota chapter.

Honorable mentions

As always, there were more than just 10 things to remember. Here’s a look at the best of the rest as we look forward to an exciting 2023-24 season of BSU sports.

