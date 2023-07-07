Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Registration now open for Howe-Welle Women's Athletics Golf Tournament

The fundraiser returns to the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Aug. 25 and includes golf, a social, a silent auction and dinner.

082419.S.BP.BSUWOMEN.jpg -- Lead
Ruth Howe tees off from the second hole during the Howe-Welle Women’s Athletics Golf Tournament on Friday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Pioneer File Photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:47 AM

BEMIDJI – Registration is now open for Bemidji State's annual Howe-Welle Women's Athletics Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is online only and includes 18 holes of golf, a tee gift, a meal and two carts per team. The cost is $150 per golfer, or a dinner-only ticket is $25. Visit www.bsualumni.org/howewelle to sign up. Hole sponsorships are also available and can be purchased at the same link.

All proceeds from the golf tournament and silent auction will directly benefit BSU’s nine women’s athletic programs. Everyone is invited to participate in this family-friendly event.

A reboot of the long-running Lady Beaver Golf Tournament that supported women’s athletics at Bemidji State from 1983-2010, the Howe-Welle is named in honor of two of the tournament founders: Ruth Howe, a former BSU women’s basketball coach (1964-76), tennis coach (1976-86) and an official founder of Bemidji State women’s athletics; and Jeanette Welle, a longtime BSU Athletics supporter.

For more information, contact the BSU Alumni & Foundation at 218-755-2827 or foundation@bemidjistate.edu.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
