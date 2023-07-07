Registration now open for Howe-Welle Women's Athletics Golf Tournament

BEMIDJI – Registration is now open for Bemidji State's annual Howe-Welle Women's Athletics Golf Tournament.

The fundraiser returns to the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Aug. 25 and includes golf, a social, a silent auction and dinner.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is online only and includes 18 holes of golf, a tee gift, a meal and two carts per team. The cost is $150 per golfer, or a dinner-only ticket is $25. Visit www.bsualumni.org/howewelle to sign up. Hole sponsorships are also available and can be purchased at the same link.

All proceeds from the golf tournament and silent auction will directly benefit BSU’s nine women’s athletic programs. Everyone is invited to participate in this family-friendly event.

A reboot of the long-running Lady Beaver Golf Tournament that supported women’s athletics at Bemidji State from 1983-2010, the Howe-Welle is named in honor of two of the tournament founders: Ruth Howe, a former BSU women’s basketball coach (1964-76), tennis coach (1976-86) and an official founder of Bemidji State women’s athletics; and Jeanette Welle, a longtime BSU Athletics supporter.

For more information, contact the BSU Alumni & Foundation at 218-755-2827 or foundation@bemidjistate.edu.