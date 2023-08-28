Online tickets for Bemidji State events are now on sale, no cash tickets sold in 2023-24

6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
022523.S.BP.BSUMBB Fans.jpg
The Bemidji State student section cheers after a play during the second half of the first round of the NSIC Tournament against Augustana on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:36 AM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State season and single-game ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale for football, basketball, volleyball and soccer.

There will be no cash sales for tickets on the day of the game. All tickets must be purchased through HomeTown Ticketing online or in the app. Those purchases can be made in advance or on the day of the game with a credit card. For more details visit bsubeavers.com/HomeTownTickets.

There is an all-sports pass where fans can watch 40 home games for the price of $365, roughly a 20% savings for single-admission tickets. Included in those 40 games are 12 basketball home doubleheaders where you can watch both the men’s and women’s teams play.

Fans can reserve a chairback season pass for BSU football for just $90 per seat. The back-to-back NSIC champion Beaver football team will play five home games this season and have won a program-record 10 games in each of the past two seasons. Homecoming will arrive on Sep. 30 with an important conference and regional matchup with Minnesota State. Single-game tickets are on sale now ranging from $6 (youth) to $18 (reserved chairback).

The women’s soccer team won 16 games – the third-most in program history – and its first NSIC Tournament championship. BSU will host nine games at Chet Anderson Stadium this season starting with Upper Iowa on Sep. 8. The Beavers will host four games each in September and October. Single-game tickets are on sale now ranging from $4 (youth) to $10 (adult general admission).

Volleyball will also host nine games this season inside the BSU Gymnasium. The Beavers picked up a pair of conference wins last year at home and will begin the home portion of their season on Sep. 22 against U-Mary. Single-game tickets are on sale now ranging from $4 (youth) to $10 (adult general admission).

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
