Mollie Albrecht named Athlete to Watch, Bemidji State picked 11th in NSIC

BURNSVILLE – With the start of the new season right around the corner, the Bemidji State women's golf team was picked to finish 11th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Poll that was released Wednesday.

Bemidji State collected 25 points to come in 11th. Augustana, winners of 12 of the last 13 NSIC Championships, was picked to win the league with 121 points and 11 first-place votes. Winona State was second with 98 points and the other first-place tally, while Wayne State rounds out the top three with 95 points.

"This team has so much potential, with both the women we have returning as well as the incoming freshmen coming in," head coach Erica Gartner said in a release. "Every tournament, I have full confidence that each person wearing the green and white will compete at the highest level, looking to improve with each round played. This year presents an opportunity to grow Bemidji State women's golf, and this group of women is the perfect roster to take our program to the next level."

Senior Mollie Albrecht was listed as an Athlete to Watch. Albrecht had a big year last season, starting off in the fall leading the Beavers in three of the four tournaments. She won the Bemidji State-hosted Tracy Lane Memorial by two strokes and added two other top-10 finishes, placing fifth and seventh. Albrecht capped last spring coming in 15th at the NSIC Championship for her career-high finish in the event. For the entire 2022-23 season, Albrecht compiled an 81.1 stroke average, firing a low round of 72. She had five rounds under 80 during the season.

"Mollie exemplifies everything it means to be a student-athlete competing at this level, on the course as well as off the course. She is a leader in the classroom, making several all-academic teams over her career," Gartner said. "Athletically, last year she tied the school record for lowest round, and I fully anticipate her chasing that record again, this time to etch her name in the BSU record book for good. She decided to come back for her fifth season, and I couldn't be more excited to have her back and leading this team forward."

The Beavers return fellow senior Maddy Sawyer, junior Savannah Byfuglien and sophomore Isabella Depew. Three freshmen join the team this year in Elli Anderson, Haylee Kammann and Nakomis Mitchell.

The 2023-24 season is right around the corner for the Beavers, as they will travel to Faribault to compete in the Maverick Invitational Tournament this coming Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 28-29).

