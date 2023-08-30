Mollie Albrecht finishes 7th to pace Beavers in Faribault

FARIBAULT – Bemidji State women’s golf senior Mollie Albrecht already has a top-10 finish under her belt.

She turned in a two-day score of 161, carding rounds of 81 and 80 at the Maverick Invitational in Faribault. Albrecht led the Beavers to a tie for fourth place with Jamestown at 702 strokes.

Maddy Sawyer finished in a tie for 26th in the field with a score of 177. Savannah Byfuglien shot a 92-90 for a two-day total of 182 in 32nd place. Elli Anderson (96-93, 36th) and Haylee Kammann (105-86, T-37th) rounded out the team scorers, while Isabella Depew (103-101, 41st) and Cass Lake-Bena High School alumna Nakomis Mitchell (101-104, 42nd) competed for Bemidji State individually.

Minnesota State won the meet by 37 strokes, finishing with a two-day score of 632. Sammy Younquist, Lauren Rebrovich and Anna Cihak all finished in the top three for the Mavericks.

Team Results

1-Minnesota State 632; 2-Southwest Minnesota State 669; 3-Minot State 671; T4-Bemidji State, Jamestown 702; 6-Hastings College 754.

