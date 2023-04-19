99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S GOLF: Rylin Petry earns NSIC honor for second time this year

The Bemidji State men’s golf freshman earned his second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week honor.

091722.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Rylin Petry.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Rylin Petry tees off at hole No. 16 during the BSU Invite on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:40 AM

BURNSVILLE – Rylin Petry is having himself a spring to remember.

After tying for third place at the Natural State Golf Classic, the Bemidji State men’s golf freshman earned his second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week honor. Petry posted rounds of 69-77-70 for an even-par 216.

Petry, a Fosston native, was second in par-three scoring (3.00) and third in par-four scoring (4.07). He was previously named NSIC Golfer of the Week on April 5.

Petry and the rest of the Beavers hit the links in Blue Springs, Mo., at Adams Pointe Golf Club for the 54-hole NSIC Championships.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
