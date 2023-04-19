MEN’S GOLF: Rylin Petry earns NSIC honor for second time this year

BURNSVILLE – Rylin Petry is having himself a spring to remember.

After tying for third place at the Natural State Golf Classic, the Bemidji State men’s golf freshman earned his second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week honor. Petry posted rounds of 69-77-70 for an even-par 216.

Petry, a Fosston native, was second in par-three scoring (3.00) and third in par-four scoring (4.07). He was previously named NSIC Golfer of the Week on April 5.

Petry and the rest of the Beavers hit the links in Blue Springs, Mo., at Adams Pointe Golf Club for the 54-hole NSIC Championships.