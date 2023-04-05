MEN'S GOLF: Rylin Petry earns NSIC Golfer of the Week honor

BURNSVILLE – Bemidji State freshman Rylin Petry was recognized for his performance at The Mule in Warrensburg, Mo., on Monday and Tuesday.

Petry was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week. The Fertile native tied for second place at The Mule, finishing 1-under-par in the three-round event. He finished with a personal best 3-under 67 in his second round to follow up his 1-under opening round.

Petry led the field with 13 birdies and added 29 pars. He tied for third in the field with par-three scoring at 3.06. The Beavers finished in seventh place behind Petry’s total of 209. He leads the team with three top-five finishes this season.

Bemidji State set a new program-best mark of 277 in the second round at The Mule.