MEN'S GOLF: Rylin Petry earns NSIC Golfer of the Week honor

Rylin Petry was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week after a personal-best performance in Missouri.

091722.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Rylin Petry.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Rylin Petry tees off at hole No. 16 during the BSU Invite on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:42 PM

BURNSVILLE – Bemidji State freshman Rylin Petry was recognized for his performance at The Mule in Warrensburg, Mo., on Monday and Tuesday.

Petry was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week. The Fertile native tied for second place at The Mule, finishing 1-under-par in the three-round event. He finished with a personal best 3-under 67 in his second round to follow up his 1-under opening round.

Petry led the field with 13 birdies and added 29 pars. He tied for third in the field with par-three scoring at 3.06. The Beavers finished in seventh place behind Petry’s total of 209. He leads the team with three top-five finishes this season.

Bemidji State set a new program-best mark of 277 in the second round at The Mule.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
