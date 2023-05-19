99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MEN’S GOLF: Rylin Petry becomes first Beaver named to PING/GCAA All-Region Team

Bemidji State men's golfer Rylin Petry adds his All-Region honor after being selected to the All-NSIC First Team and All-NSIC Tournament Team accolades earlier this season.

042223.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Rylin Petry.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Rylin Petry competes at the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BSU photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:17 AM

NORMAN, Okla. – Freshman Rylin Petry added another accolade to his terrific year on Thursday when he was selected to the PING/Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Region Team. In the process, he became the first golfer from Bemidji State to earn the award.

Petry adds his All-Region honor after being selected to the All-NSIC First Team and All-NSIC Tournament Team accolades earlier this season.

Petry put together a freshman season to remember. Once the calendar turned to spring, he finished in the top-five in all six tournaments leading up to the NCAA Super Regional. He posted a pair of top-two results, as he also came in runner-up in a loaded regional event at The Mule in early April.

Petry led the Beavers and the NSIC with a regular-season stroke average of 72.7. He finished at 73.0 following regionals and 30 total rounds. He compiled four rounds under 70 during the season, hitting 67 at The Mule and 69 three times at three different tournaments. Petry was named NSIC Golfer of the Week twice and in the final regular season GolfStat rankings, he was in the top-100 nationally coming in 92nd.

Petry was one of just two golfers to be named to the All-Region Team from the NSIC joining Concordia-St. Paul's Brandon Sperling.

The Beavers recently finished their impressive 2022-23 season winning their first NSIC title since 2000 and advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2012.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
