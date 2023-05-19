MEN’S GOLF: Rylin Petry becomes first Beaver named to PING/GCAA All-Region Team

NORMAN, Okla. – Freshman Rylin Petry added another accolade to his terrific year on Thursday when he was selected to the PING/Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Region Team. In the process, he became the first golfer from Bemidji State to earn the award.

Petry adds his All-Region honor after being selected to the All-NSIC First Team and All-NSIC Tournament Team accolades earlier this season.

Petry put together a freshman season to remember. Once the calendar turned to spring, he finished in the top-five in all six tournaments leading up to the NCAA Super Regional. He posted a pair of top-two results, as he also came in runner-up in a loaded regional event at The Mule in early April.

Petry led the Beavers and the NSIC with a regular-season stroke average of 72.7. He finished at 73.0 following regionals and 30 total rounds. He compiled four rounds under 70 during the season, hitting 67 at The Mule and 69 three times at three different tournaments. Petry was named NSIC Golfer of the Week twice and in the final regular season GolfStat rankings, he was in the top-100 nationally coming in 92nd.

Petry was one of just two golfers to be named to the All-Region Team from the NSIC joining Concordia-St. Paul's Brandon Sperling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beavers recently finished their impressive 2022-23 season winning their first NSIC title since 2000 and advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2012.