MEN'S GOLF: Rylin Petry leads Beavers to 7th at The Mule

The Bemidji State men's golf team finished 10 strokes off the lead at The Mule this week.

BSU_Golf web art
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:37 PM

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Bemidji State men’s golf team finished just 10 strokes off the lead at The Mule, a three-round event in Warrensburg, Mo., hosted by Central Missouri.

Led by Rylin Petry, who finished second overall, the Beavers took seventh place with a score of 872 in the 19-team field. BSU led after two rounds before Central Missouri soared into the top spot with a total of 862.

Petry finished tied with Lincoln’s Austin Shoemaker at 1-under-par. His best round was his second, carding a score of 67. He closed his tournament run with a 73 on day two, finishing with a three-round score of 209.

Ben Corbid finished tied for 24th. He turned in a three-round score of 219 (74-67-78). Jack Southard tied for 33rd with rounds of 71-72-78, while Caden Lick tied for 50th (72-73-80). Logan Schoepp rounded out the group in 83rd place with rounds of 77-71-83.

Bemidji State will play in the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, in Waterloo, Iowa.

Team Results

1-Central Missouri 862; 2-Missouri Western State 862; 3-Central Oklahoma 866; 4-Harding University 867; 5-Southwestern Oklahoma State 868; 6-Winona State 877; 7-Bemidji State 872; T8-Concordia-St. Paul 874; T8-Minnesota State 874; 10-Washburn 880

