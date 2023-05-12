MEN’S GOLF: Petry 1-under, Beavers 5 back of championship cut after Day 1 at Super Regional
WINONA – The Bemidji State men’s golf team started off the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional on Thursday with mixed results.
Facing an elite 20-team field at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, the Beavers placed tied for 14th on the first day of the three-day tournament. BSU’s performance was highlighted by top golfers Rylin Petry and Ben Corbid, who posted a 1-under-par 70 and 1-over-par 72, respectively.
Grand Valley State leads the field with a team total of 276, trailed by Findlay (287) and Ashland (287) in a tie for second.
The Beavers combined to shoot a 13-over-par 297, joining Missouri-St. Louis in 14th place. The top six teams at the Super Regional advance to the NCAA Division II Championship, slated for May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Warren, Ohio. Bemidji State is five strokes back of Central Missouri and Maryville, who are tied in sixth place.
Logan Schoepp was the next-best performer for BSU, shooting a 4-over 75. Caden Lick and Jack Southard tied for fourth among Bemidji State’s group, each recording a score of 80.
Petry’s day was highlighted by birdies on holes one, seven and 17. The Beavers freshman parred all other holes except two and never bogeyed a hole by more than a single stroke. He finished tied for seventh in the individual field.
The top two individual finishers not on an advancing team will also reach the Division II Championship field.
Fifth-year Corbid also carded three birdies to power his round, tying for 21st in the individual competition. Schoepp parred 14 of 18 holes. Lick posted a birdie on hole 13, as did Southard.
Grand Valley State’s Charles Delong and Drew Coble shared the best individual performance of the day, each shooting a 6-under-par 65.
BSU will tee the ball up once again for the second day of the event starting at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, back in Winona.
Team Results
1-Grand Valley State 276; 2-Findlay 287; 2-Ashland 287; 4-Davenport 289; 4-Henderson State 289; 6-Central Missouri 292; 6-Maryville 292; 8-Southwestern Oklahoma State 293; 8-Ferris State 293; 10-Missouri S&T 294; 10-Wayne State (Mich.) 294; 12-Washburn 295; 13-Harding 296; 14-Bemidji State 297; 14-Missouri-St. Louis 297; 16-Southern Arkansas 299; 16-Central Oklahoma 299; 18-McKendree 305; 19-Missouri Southern State 306; 19-Northeastern State 306.
