99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

MEN’S GOLF: Petry 1-under, Beavers 5 back of championship cut after Day 1 at Super Regional

Facing an elite 20-team field at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Bemidji State tied for 14th on the first day. BSU’s performance was highlighted by top golfers Rylin Petry and Ben Corbid.

051323.S.BP.BSUMGOLF.jfif
The Bemidji State men's golf team finished tied for 14th after day one of competition at the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Winona. Pictured, from left, are team members Ben Corbid, Logan Schoepp, Caden Lick, Rylin Petry and Jack Southard.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:19 PM

WINONA – The Bemidji State men’s golf team started off the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional on Thursday with mixed results.

Facing an elite 20-team field at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, the Beavers placed tied for 14th on the first day of the three-day tournament. BSU’s performance was highlighted by top golfers Rylin Petry and Ben Corbid, who posted a 1-under-par 70 and 1-over-par 72, respectively.

Grand Valley State leads the field with a team total of 276, trailed by Findlay (287) and Ashland (287) in a tie for second.

The Beavers combined to shoot a 13-over-par 297, joining Missouri-St. Louis in 14th place. The top six teams at the Super Regional advance to the NCAA Division II Championship, slated for May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Warren, Ohio. Bemidji State is five strokes back of Central Missouri and Maryville, who are tied in sixth place.

Logan Schoepp was the next-best performer for BSU, shooting a 4-over 75. Caden Lick and Jack Southard tied for fourth among Bemidji State’s group, each recording a score of 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

051323.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Rylin Petry.JPG
Bemidji State freshman Rylin Petry tees off at the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Winona.<br/>
Courtesy / Winona State Athletics

Petry’s day was highlighted by birdies on holes one, seven and 17. The Beavers freshman parred all other holes except two and never bogeyed a hole by more than a single stroke. He finished tied for seventh in the individual field.

The top two individual finishers not on an advancing team will also reach the Division II Championship field.

Fifth-year Corbid also carded three birdies to power his round, tying for 21st in the individual competition. Schoepp parred 14 of 18 holes. Lick posted a birdie on hole 13, as did Southard.

Grand Valley State’s Charles Delong and Drew Coble shared the best individual performance of the day, each shooting a 6-under-par 65.

BSU will tee the ball up once again for the second day of the event starting at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, back in Winona.

Team Results

1-Grand Valley State 276; 2-Findlay 287; 2-Ashland 287; 4-Davenport 289; 4-Henderson State 289; 6-Central Missouri 292; 6-Maryville 292; 8-Southwestern Oklahoma State 293; 8-Ferris State 293; 10-Missouri S&T 294; 10-Wayne State (Mich.) 294; 12-Washburn 295; 13-Harding 296; 14-Bemidji State 297; 14-Missouri-St. Louis 297; 16-Southern Arkansas 299; 16-Central Oklahoma 299; 18-McKendree 305; 19-Missouri Southern State 306; 19-Northeastern State 306.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
LaurenStockmoe2.jpg
College
GOLF: Bemidji State alum Lauren Stockmoe relishing the opportunity to be a coach
May 09, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
042223.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Ekren Miller.jpg
College
MEN’S GOLF: Ekren Miller named NSIC Coach of the Year, Rylin Petry and Ben Corbid selected All-Conference
May 09, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC2 Celebration.jpg
College
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beavers to kick off 28th season in September as defending Central Region Champions
May 08, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Audrey Neadeau, Matjea Malterud.jpg
Prep
SOFTBALL: Timely hits lift Lumberjacks to doubleheader split with Duluth East
May 09, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_2148.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Minnesota fishing opener is one of the most anticipated days of the year
May 10, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Hope springs eternal, just don’t let it kill your plants
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Snyder, Master Gardener