MEN’S GOLF: Ekren Miller named NSIC Coach of the Year, Rylin Petry and Ben Corbid selected All-Conference

The Bemidji State men’s golf team collected three All-Conference awards on Tuesday.

042223.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Ekren Miller.jpg
Bemidji State head coach Ekren Miller looks on during the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BSU photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:52 AM

BURNSVILLE – Following its first NSIC title since 2000, the Bemidji State men’s golf team collected three All-Conference awards on Tuesday. Ekren Miller was tabbed as Coach of the Year, while Rylin Petry was named First Team and Ben Corbid Second Team.

Miller earns his first NSIC Coach of the Year award and is the first for Bemidji State since 2000 when Don Nisknen won three-straight. Miller is in his 13th season leading the Beavers after putting together an impressive career on the course at BSU from 1998-2001 where Miller was part of three NSIC Championships. In addition to winning the first conference crown since 2000, the Beavers advance to the postseason for the first time since 2012.

Petry put together a freshman season to remember. In addition to earning First Team honors, he also brought home an NSIC All-Tournament selection when he tied for second with freshman teammate Caden Lick at the NSIC Championships. Once the calendar turned to spring, Petry finished in the top-five in all six tournaments. He posted a pair of top-two results, as he also came in runner-up in a loaded regional event at The Mule in early April.

Petry led the Beavers and the NSIC with a 72.7 stroke average in 27 rounds. He compiled four rounds under 70 during the season, hitting 67 at The Mule and 69 three times at three different tournaments. He was also named NSIC Golfer of the Week twice. In the final GolfStat season rankings, Petry ranked in the top-100 nationally coming in 92nd.

Corbid added another solid season to his already impressive career. The fifth-year was second to Petry in stroke average at 73.3 over his 27 rounds. Corbid added six top-20 finishes, five top-10 and three top-five finishes throughout the 2022-23 season. He won his first collegiate event at Upper Iowa posting a one-under 143.

Corbid has three rounds under 70 this season, firing a 67 at the BSU Invite, a 68 at the Ichabod Invitational and a 69 at the Maverick Desert Classic. He opened the spring season coming in second at the Maverick Desert Classic and following his win at Upper Iowa, Corbid just missed All-Tournament honors at NSIC coming in seventh place.

The Beavers open the first round of the NCAA Super Regionals this Thursday in Winona, Minn., at The Bridges Golf Club.

By Pioneer Staff Report
