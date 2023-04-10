MEN’S GOLF: Corbid nets NSIC Golfer of the Week after first win

BURNSVILLE – Ben Corbid’s first-career win locked up his second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week honor.

The fifth-year from Stillwater was the Upper Iowa Spring Invite’s top performer, shooting a 1-under-par 143 over two rounds. Corbid’s day-two round of 70 was enough to lead the Beavers to a second-place team finish.

Corbid was one of five golfers to record an eagle. He also added 24 pars and five birdies. He tied for first place in par-three (3.00) and par-four (4.10) scoring. Corbid was named Golfer of the Week on March 8 for his performance at the Maverick Spring Invite.