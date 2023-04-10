99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S GOLF: Corbid nets NSIC Golfer of the Week after first win

Bemidji State's Ben Corbis wins NSIC Golfer of the Week for the second time this season

091722.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Ben Corbid 2.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Ben Corbid sinks a putt at the 15th green during the BSU Invite on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:17 PM

BURNSVILLE – Ben Corbid’s first-career win locked up his second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week honor.

The fifth-year from Stillwater was the Upper Iowa Spring Invite’s top performer, shooting a 1-under-par 143 over two rounds. Corbid’s day-two round of 70 was enough to lead the Beavers to a second-place team finish.

Corbid was one of five golfers to record an eagle. He also added 24 pars and five birdies. He tied for first place in par-three (3.00) and par-four (4.10) scoring. Corbid was named Golfer of the Week on March 8 for his performance at the Maverick Spring Invite.

By Pioneer Staff Report
